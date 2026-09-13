Military Air Strikes Destroy Terrorist Logistics Hubs, Kill 18 in Borno 

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian military said an air interdiction operation conducted by the Air Component of Joint Task Force North-east, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), in close coordination with ground troops of Sector 1 OPHK, destroyed identified terrorist enclaves at Tumbunma Baba in the Tumbuns general area of Borno State, killing more than 18 terrorist elements.

According to a statement by the Acting Military Information Officer of Joint Task Force North-east, Operation Hadin Kai, Captain Mohammed Goni, the operation was based on credible intelligence gathered over several weeks, indicating the presence of high-profile terrorist elements at a convergence of meeting points and logistics nodes within the islands.

Goni said the intelligence was subsequently validated through further surveillance by the Theatre Command and confirmatory intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), which pinpointed several terrorist structures and logistics hubs in the area.

The findings confirmed that the location was being used as a terrorist gathering point and support base.

He said the intelligence-led effort culminated in kinetic operations successfully conducted in the early hours of Friday, September 11, 2026.

“Following the identification of the targets, the air platforms acquired and engaged the designated locations with precision munitions, while ground troops occupied all likely escape routes to facilitate further direct-fire engagements.

“The air strikes successfully destroyed the targeted structures and neutralised more than 18 terrorist elements. The operation consequently dealt a significant blow to terrorist activities in the area, disrupting their logistics and degrading their ability to use the enclave as a gathering and support base.”

Goni further revealed that a post-strike assessment indicated an estimated 85 per cent success rate in achieving the intended operational objectives.

He noted that the outcome further underscored the effectiveness of intelligence-led operations, timely ISR confirmation and the coordinated deployment of air assets in synergy with ground troops.

“Working in concert with all security agencies and stakeholders, OPHK will continue to conduct intelligence-driven operations to deny terrorist elements the freedom to operate, regroup or establish logistics and support infrastructure across the Theatre.

“Members of the public are encouraged to remain vigilant and continue to provide credible and timely information to security forces to support ongoing efforts to identify and disrupt terrorist activities across the North-East Theatre,” he concluded.