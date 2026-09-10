Saviynt Appoints Heus VP Sales for Middle East, Africa

Saviynt, a leading provider of identity security solutions, has announced the appointment of Kamel Heus as Vice President of Sales for the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Based in Dubai, Heus will lead Saviynt’s business across the MEA region, including Turkey, as the company advances its growth and strengthens its presence in key markets.

In his new role, Heus will drive new business, renewals and customer expansion across MEA, while leading Saviynt’s regional channel strategy, expanding its partner ecosystem, and building out the company’s local go-to-market team.

Chief Commercial Officer at Saviynt, Pete Angstadt, said: “MEA represents a significant opportunity for Saviynt as organizations across the region accelerate their digital transformation and increasingly look to AI to transform how they operate and grow.”

Responding to the appointment, Heus said: “The Middle East and Africa have become one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity markets in the world, and Identity sits right at the center of it, especially as AI agents enter the enterprise”