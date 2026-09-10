  • Wednesday, 9th September, 2026

Akano Named Global Finalist for 2026 Humanity Flourish Prize

Business | 2 seconds ago

Founder/CEO of New Horizons Africa Group and one of Africa’s technopreneurs, Mr. Timothy Olukayode Akano, has been named a finalist for the 2026 Humanity Flourishing Prize.

The nomination places Akano among what organizers described as “an extraordinary group of nominees working across many countries and fields of endeavor,” selected for contributions, making a measurable difference in the lives of people, communities, and the world.

“This nomination is not about me. It is a spotlight on 100 million children the world has not yet found a way to reach, and proof that we already know how,” Akano said, while reacting to the news.

For more than two decades, Akano has operated on a single premise: human potential should never be wasted because of poverty, disability, lack of access to education, or the circumstances of one’s birth. That conviction has translated into concrete, measurable interventions across Nigeria and the African continent, most urgently, into the lives of the 100 million children currently out of school across Africa, a crisis Akano has built his life’s work around solving.

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