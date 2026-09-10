Firm Showcases Latest Networking Solutions at Partners Connect

Tenda Technology, a global provider of networking devices and solutions, recently held its 2026 Tenda Partners Connect forum in Lagos, bringing together distribution partners, resellers and industry professionals to exchange market insights and explore the company’s latest networking technologies and solutions.

Speaking at the forum, Tenda’s Director for West Africa, Mr. Coy Yao, said the event was organised to strengthen engagement with channel partners, reflect on the brand’s development in the region over the past three years, and introduce Tenda’s latest products and technologies.

“We value the relationships we have built with our channel partners and believe that long-term collaboration is essential to sustainable growth. The 2026 Tenda Partners Connect provides an opportunity to engage with our partners, share our progress over the past three years, and introduce our latest networking solutions and technologies,” Yao said.

The SMB Manager for West Africa, Tenda, Mr. Alexis Yang, highlighted the importance of product knowledge and technical expertise within the networking industry.

According to him, Tenda regularly shares technical knowledge and product information with channel partners and industry professionals to support a better understanding of networking technologies and applications.

Also speaking at the event, the Product Specialist at Coscharis Technologies, Mr. Austin Ezirim, described the relationship between Coscharis Technologies and Tenda as productive and mutually beneficial.