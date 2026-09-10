ISPON Inaugurates NEC, Harps on National Software Industry Registry

Stories by Emma Okonji

The Institute of Software Practitioners of Nigeria (ISPON), has promised to launch a National Software Industry Registry within the next six months that will further promote software development in Nigeria.

The registry, which will document software achievements and celebrate software developers in the country, is expected to add value to Nigeria’s software industry, and make it globally visible.

President of ISPON, Mr. James Agada, who disclosed this in Lagos during the inauguration of the 2026/2028 National Executive Council (NEC) of ISPON, frowned at the situation where milestones achieved by brilliant minds in the software industry were rarely recognised, celebrated, or even properly documented for history.

Director, South West Zone, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA). Mr. Lawrence Dirisu, and President, Nigeria Computer Society, Prof. Muhammad Aliyu Sirajo, were among those present at the inauguration.

Agada who leads ISPON’s NEC as the eight National President of the software institute, said: “Today, Nigerian software developers are operating locally and globally across the entire spectrum of the industry, from payments and gaming to enterprise applications, digital government, and Artificial Intelligence (AI).”

Co-founder and former President of ISPON, Chris Uwaje said available data and evidence showed that Nigeria has never been short on knowledge and brilliance. “What we need now are trusted software structure, standards, and markets to scale. Today, more than ever before, the mission of ISPON is to deliver the Software promise to Nigeria, Africa and the world,” Uwaje said.