Coy Gets SEC’s ARIP Recognition

Yellow Card Financial Nigeria Limited, a global stablecoin infrastructure provider, has been admitted by Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), into the commission’s Accelerated Regulatory Incubation Programme (ARIP) on a conditional approval-in-principle basis, marking a significant milestone in the company’s continued regulatory progress in one of its founding markets.

Speaking about recognition, Group VP of Operations and MD of Yellow Card Financial Nigeria Limited, Lasbery Chioma Oludimu, said: “We are pleased to receive the SEC’s conditional approval for admission into the Accelerated Regulatory Incubation Programme. Nigeria isn’t just one of our markets; it’s where Yellow Card started and remains one of the most important markets we operate in today.”

As we move through the programme, we remain committed to operating with high standards of compliance and professionalism, while ensuring that customer protection and regulatory compliance remain central to our approach, she added.

Co-founder and CEO of Yellow Card, Chris Maurice, said: “As a company, we set out to build stablecoin infrastructure for the world, not just for one region. That means meeting the highest compliance standards in every market rather than cutting corners anywhere. Admission into ARIP is an important step in our engagement with Nigeria’s regulator, and we look forward to continuing that work as we progress through the programme.”