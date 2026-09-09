2027 Elections: Benue Youths Stop Obi from Visiting Massacre Site in Yelewata

• Presidential hopeful rebukes act, visits Plateau

•We were not aware of his visit, Benue govt strongly dismisses alleged links with the thugs

• We provided security, police declare

• Kwankwaso, NDC, HURIWA, others decry devt

Chuks Okocha, Onyebuchi Ezigbo, Sunday Aborisade, Alex Enumah in Abuja, George Okoh in Makurdi and Yemi Kosoko in Jos





In what may be a foretaste of what lies ahead, as the 2027 election campaigns commence, the presidential candidate of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Peter Obi, was yesterday prevented by some Benue youths from visiting Yelewata community in Guma Local Government Area of the state, where he was scheduled to make personal donations to victims of the June 13, 2025 armed herdsmen attack.

Obi, who arrived in Makurdi in the morning, was on his way to Yelewata when the youths blocked the Makurdi-Gboko Road less than two kilometres from the airport, chanting “Obi go back, Obi go back.”

Some of the youths were reportedly wielding sticks and throwing stones as security personnel deployed to the area watched the development.

Following the confrontation, Obi and members of his team turned back and returned to the airport, where he boarded his aircraft and left the state.

Speaking before leaving, Obi described the development as ridiculous and very worrisome. He said he had travelled to Benue to sympathise with families affected by the killings and support victims of the Yelewata attack.

Obi said, “It is ridiculous and very, very worrisome, our experience this morning. We arrived Benue, Makurdi precisely, this morning at 9am, on our way to the Yelewata community to condole and show solidarity to the families affected by last year’s killings.

“As you know, there have been killings of over 270 persons in that community and I felt as we were starting our campaign that I should go around and be able to visit and condole the families, show respect to the dead and the community, support them in any way I can.

“Only to arrive Makurdi this morning and trying to drive out, I was blocked by teaming thugs, shouting ‘Obi go back, Obi go back.’ And I was wondering, are we still in Nigeria? Or am I in another country?

“But we know that even the campaigns have started, so I should be able to move around freely. But I discontinued because I didn’t want to say we must go on, as we have our own teaming crowd, but not wanting to cause confusion and possibly endanger the lives of other people. I decided to remain as civil as possible.”

He appealed to the security agencies, particularly the Inspector-General of Police, Director-General of the Department of State Services, and other relevant authorities, to intervene and ensure that political campaigns were conducted peacefully across the country.

Obi stated, “I am using this occasion to appeal to the security agencies, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), the director of DSS, and other agencies to, please, intervene and be able to call various state governors to order. This rascality cannot be allowed.

“We have a country and we, too, have followers. We have people who can confront these people on our own if the state and the government can no longer provide us security. We cannot go on this way. It is unacceptable.”

He said the 2027 presidential campaign should be centred on issues affecting Nigerians, including insecurity, kidnapping, hunger, killings, and poverty, rather than violence and confrontation.

He stated, “I participated yesterday in the commissioning of the office of the presidential candidate of APM, appealing that we need unity, love, justice, and let this campaign be concentrated on ideas, issues that concern Nigerians today – of insecurity, kidnapping, hunger, killing and everything and how we are going to pull our people out of poverty. That is what it should be.

“I am not here to contest elections for office of the governor of Benue State. I have chosen as a presidential candidate that I want to visit every community, visit across Nigeria, which is what I’m urging other presidential candidates to do.

“Go around Nigeria so you can feel the people, see their faces, ask them questions and they ask you questions about what you want to do for them, to be able to ameliorate the suffering Nigerians are going through today. That is why I am here today. Nothing else.

“I call on the youths that are being used. The abuse you are allowing them to use you for today will take its revenge on you. I have a lesser number of years to live in life.

“People are using you. They are not using their children. They are not using their relations. They are using you to stop opportunity of building a better life for you.

“All I want is to have a Nigeria where a child of nobody can be somebody without knowing anybody. Where no Nigerian will go to bed without having food in his stomach, without knowing where the next meal will come from. That’s all we want.”

The NDC presidential candidate said Benue had the agricultural capacity to feed Nigeria but lamented that insecurity and lack of economic opportunities had deprived many youths of sustainable livelihoods.

He said, “Look at Benue, the state can feed Nigeria. It has arable lands where you can farm yam and lots of food crops. But today it has become a place where thugs thrive because they have no means of livelihood. And that is what we want to change.”

Obi urged politicians and their supporters to avoid actions capable of plunging the country into anarchy, saying political contests should be determined by ideas and policies.

He said, “We are not coming here fighting anybody because our elections will be run on ideas, on issues. And I urge people to, please, let’s concentrate on that. Let’s not allow a country to get into anarchy. Anarchy consumes everybody.”

The former Anambra State governor said he found it difficult to believe that the incident could have occurred without the knowledge of the state government and security agencies.

He said, “I have been governor myself. I know that this cannot happen without the government and security agencies in this state being fully aware that I am here.

“I was governor for eight years and I know the system very well. And this couldn’t have happened while I was there. Even if it happens I will intervene.”

Obi also stated that there was no justification for preventing him from moving around the state because campaigns had commenced. He said he was not visiting Benue on election day.

According to him, “This is a campaign period. I did not come here on election day, so you cannot say I came disturbing the election. I did not come here when there was no campaign.

“Remember last time I wanted to come, the governor said he did not want to see me. I turned back. But now is the election period where as a presidential candidate I am free to move around because elections campaigns have started.

“So what they would have been doing is urging other presidential candidates to come and see things for themselves. I came to Benue to see things for myself.”

The NDC governorship candidate in Benue State, Professor Terhemba Shija, who was at the scene, condemned the action of the youths and praised Obi for refusing to escalate the confrontation.

Shija said Obi’s response demonstrated the kind of leadership he believed the former governor would provide if elected president.

He said, “His sagacious approach to what has happened now means that he’s ready to take this country forward. And, secondly, I will talk about our state. Our state has not known peace for a long time and it appears somebody who wants to do things differently is being stopped.”

Shija said those who blocked Obi were in the minority, insisting that many politicians and residents in the state have now aligned with the NDC presidential candidate.

He stated, “You remember when Peter Obi contested for the presidency three or four years ago, in spite of all the rigging, he was marginally defeated by 2,000 votes.

“Then a lot of us were not with him. Most of the politicians in Benue State have seen the light and we have teamed up behind him. There’s no way a group in the minority is going to defeat us.

“Now that we have seen how they want to approach it, we want to assure them that we are ready for them. We are going to launch a campaign in a week’s time and nobody will stop us. This is our state.”

We were not aware of his visit, Benue state govt strongly dismisses alleged links with the thugs

Benue State Government claimed it was not informed about Obi’s visit to the state.

Commissioner for Information, Solomon Iorpev, while reacting to the Makurdi development, said, “A high profile person, who has been former governor of a state, is coming into the state, he should have written a letter to the state government.

“We are supposed to guarantee his safety and protection but an instance where no letter was written, we could not guarantee his safety. This is not the first time he is doing this. He is just looking for our trouble. We are peace loving and hospitable people.

“When you are coming to the state you are supposed to inform the chief security officer of the state who is the governor and that was not done. So, we were not aware of his coming and we are not aware of the youths responsible.”

In another statement by the state government, titled, “Mr. Peter Obi Must Stop Lies Against Governor Alia and Benue State Government,” the government rejected claims by Obi that he was blocked by thugs working for the state government from accessing Yelewata to console families of 2025 attacks.

It said, “The allegations are unfounded and desperate attempt to drag Governor @HyacinthAlia and the Benue people into what may be an internal political matter within the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

“We wish to emphatically deny that the government of Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia has an idea of what Mr. Obi is talking about.

“Based on his antecedents of making untrue statements against the state, we have every reason to doubt whether he visited Makurdi, the state capital today.

“Let it be known that Mr. Peter Obi is not a threat to Governor Alia in any way. Even if he actually visited the state, and we realised that he is a threat to anyone, the security agencies are there to handle the issue, not thugs.

“Governor Alia is a peace-loving Reverend gentleman. He is averse to the promotion of thuggery. In fact, his administration does not engage, patronise, or deploy thugs as instruments of governance or security.

“He is consistently committed to the rule of law and relies on recognised security agencies to maintain peace and order across the state.

“It is therefore, curious that an individual presenting himself as a presidential candidate could arrive in a state without the relevant security authorities being formally informed of his movement.”

The Benue government claimed further, “Ordinarily, such a visit would attract the attention and necessary security coordination involving the Commissioner of Police and other relevant security agencies.

“We really find it difficult to understand the basis for Mr. Obi’s attempt to connect every fabrication with the Benue State government, and Governor Hyacinth Alia in the first instance.

“If Mr. Obi is confronted with disagreements or internal political challenges within his party structure in Benue State, those issues should be resolved within the party rather than being conveniently transferred to the state government.

“The Alia administration will not be distracted by attempts to manufacture political controversies where none exists.

“Its attention remains firmly focused on delivering good governance, strengthening security and improving the welfare of the people of Benue State.

“We, therefore, urge the public to disregard the allegations linking the state government to any incident that happened around the NDC presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.

“Benue remains open to legitimate visitors, political actors, and all Nigerians who come in peace.”

Police: Obi Informed Us About His Visit, We Provided Security for Him and His Team

Quite the reverse, Benue State Commissioner of Police, Mr Cletus Nwadiogbu, in his account, said the police command was informed about Obi’s planned visit on Monday night.

Nwadiogbu said the command deployed personnel to provide security for the presidential candidate on his journey to Yelewata.

He stated, “I also asked the AC Operations to personally lead the men. But unfortunately on his arrival we heard that youth blocked the roads, saying they did not want to see him. We tactically managed the situation but we are investigating why they took that decision.”

According to the police commissioner, Obi’s decision to turn back helped prevent the situation from escalating.

“The man is very responsible. When that happened, he went back and boarded his plane and left,” he said.

A statement from Obi’s Media Office confirmed that armed thugs blocked the former governor’s movement into the community and ordered him to “go back”.

The statement alleged that the group was led by an aide to Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, and was armed with dangerous weapons.

The NDC candidate, in a statement posted on his X handle and reproduced by his media office, said he had travelled to Yelwata “not for politics but to mourn with our people, to listen to families who have lost loved ones, and to offer our solidarity during a moment of unimaginable pain.

“It is most worrisome that a visit meant solely to show solidarity, support, and compassion, and to hear from the victims and their families about how we can prevent such tragedies in future, could be obstructed in this manner.

“At a time when our nation should be united in grief and committed to preventing further loss of life, we must avoid actions that deepen divisions.

“Benue and the Nigerian people deserve to sleep peacefully, travel safely, and farm their lands without fear.

“Above all, they deserve to live in a country where the government prioritises the protection of human life above every political consideration.

“Although we could not reach the community today, our hearts and prayers remain with the victims, their families, and the entire Yelwata community.”

Peter Obi Visits Mangu, Condoles with Victims of Deadly Attacks, Calls for Stronger Security

In spite of the drama in Benue State, Obi, yesterday, visited Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State to commiserate with families and survivors of the recent violent attack that claimed more than 26 lives in the Bin-Per community.

Obi, who arrived at the Yakubu Gowon Airport, Heipang, was received by Plateau State NDC executives and party chieftains before proceeding to the affected communities.

He was accompanied by members of his campaign team.

During the visit, Obi met with bereaved families, community leaders, and survivors, offering words of comfort and urging residents to remain united in the face of the tragedy.

He stressed that the protection of citizens must remain a top priority for government at all levels, stating that communities repeatedly targeted by violence require not only security reinforcement but also sustained support to rebuild their lives.

He expressed concern over the recurring attacks in parts of Plateau State, calling for decisive and coordinated security action to prevent further loss of lives and restore confidence among residents.

Obi also listened to first-hand accounts from victims and community leaders on the circumstances surrounding the attack and the broader security challenges confronting the area.

The traditional ruler, Mishkaham Mwagavul, represented at the gathering, along with other community members, appreciated Obi for identifying with them during a difficult moment.

They prayed for God’s protection over him and expressed hope that his visit would draw renewed national attention to the plight of vulnerable communities in Mangu and beyond.

Kwankwaso Condemns Attack on Obi’s Convoy in Benue, Demands Prosecution

The vice presidential candidate of NDC, Rabiu Kwankwaso, condemned the attack on the convoy of Obi in Benue State, describing the incident as “another dark day” for Nigeria’s democracy.

Kwankwaso, who spoke yesterday at the Rebuild Nigeria Summit organised by OKAY A NEW NIGERIA in partnership with NDC in Abuja, called for the immediate identification and prosecution of those responsible for the attack.

Obi’s convoy was prevented from entering Makurdi on Tuesday by a group of persons alleged to have blocked and attacked the convoy as the former Anambra State governor travelled to the state.

Reacting to the development, Kwankwaso said he was “deeply disturbed” by what he described as the deliberate mobilisation of unruly elements to prevent the NDC presidential candidate from entering the Benue State capital.

“The deliberate mobilisation of unruly elements to block and attack his convoy and prevent him from entering Makurdi marks another dark day for our democracy,” Kwankwaso said.

According to him, the right to freedom of movement guaranteed by the constitution applies to every Nigerian, irrespective of political status. Kwankwaso said, “Authorities must remember that the constitution guarantees every citizen the right to freedom of movement. This right applies even more strongly to Mr Obi, a former governor and leading opposition figure.”

He specifically charged the Benue State government to urgently investigate the incident, identify those responsible, and prosecute them.

“The Benue State government must, as a matter of urgency, ensure that those responsible are swiftly identified and prosecuted. It must also guarantee the safety and free movement of our candidate and his entourage,” he said.

Benue NDC: Attack on Obi by Suspected APC Thugs is Early Surrender to Defeat

Benue State Chapter of NDC described the attack on Obi, during his visit to Makurdi, as an early surrender to defeat by All Progressives Congress (APC).

NDC condemned the incident in the strongest terms, describing the attack as senseless, unacceptable, and a disturbing indication of the growing intolerance towards opposition voices in the state.

The party stated that the incident further underscored its concerns over the failure of the government to adequately respond to security challenges confronting the people of Benue, particularly the persistent attacks on communities by armed groups suspected to be Fulani militias.

“A handful of thugs attacked his convoy, throwing stones and chanting slogans including, ‘Obi should go back’, ‘Tinubu must stay’, and ‘No Alia, No Benue’,” NDC stated.

Ameh: Public Office is a Responsibility, not a Licence to Intimidate Citizens

Former Chairman of Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Chief Peter Ameh, deplored the attack on the convoy of Obi in Benue State, saying public office is a responsibility, not a licence to intimidate.

A statement by Ameh said it was ridiculous and unacceptable that such an attack was made against the opposition.

He stated, “I strongly condemn the roadblock and intimidation reportedly carried out by individuals in Benue, allegedly with the backing of those in power. No citizen should be subjected to harassment, threats, or unnecessary obstruction on a public road.

“Our roads belong to the people, and political influence must never be used to create fear, inconvenience, or a sense of lawlessness.

“These actions violate the fundamental rights guaranteed under the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended). Section 41(1) provides that ‘Every citizen of Nigeria is entitled to move freely throughout Nigeria and to reside in any part thereof…’”

Ameh, who is the Kogi East senatorial candidate for NDC, added, “Section 40 further guarantees that ‘Every person shall be entitled to assemble freely and associate with other persons, and in particular he may form or belong to any political party, trade union or any other association for the protection of his interests.’

“Public office is a responsibility, not a licence to intimidate citizens or empower thugs. The Benue State government must openly condemn this incident and ensure that Mr. Peter Obi’s visit to Benue proceeds without any distractions or further interference.”

Ameh added, “We must continue to speak up for peace, accountability, and the rule of law. Benue deserves leadership that protects its people and respect our constitutional rights, not actions that harass, intimidate, or humiliate our citizens.

“I call on the relevant authorities to investigate this incident transparently and ensure that those responsible are held accountable, regardless of their APC connections.”

HURIWA: It’s Lawless, Reckless, Misdirected

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) condemned the attack on Obi in Benue State, describing it as lawless, reckless, and misdirected.

In a statement by National Coordinator of HURIWA, Emmanuel Onwubiko, the group said, “We view this lawless, reckless and misdirected angst of these sponsored unruly youngsters suspected to have been procured by the agents of the Benue State administration, as vexatious, irrational, irresponsible and provocative actions.

“We think there was actually a plot to physically harm the presidential candidate of the NDC and one of the most illustrious Nigerian statesmen running for the high profile office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We blame the Benue State governor, Mr. Hyacinth Alia, for allowing this lawless act of violence to happen in the first place given that in a previous occasion in which Peter Obi wanted to visit the state to see victims of the unrelenting terrorists attacks, the government said the opposition couldn’t be allowed even when the president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had visited Benue State after one of the most brutal attacks by Fulani terrorists in which over 200 civilians including women, children and old people were massacred in an unprovoked genocide.

“We condemn the Benue State Government for permitting this lawlessness and we also blame the federal government for not deploying sufficient armed security forces to facilitate the passage of Peter Obi into Benue State even when President Tinubu, who shortly before jetting out to unknown places in Europe for a three weeks’ vacation, had reportedly directed that the security agencies beef up security for the presidential candidate.”

Onwubiko stated, “We view this act of depravity as an attempt to spark off violence and by that way try to physically harm Peter obi to create a national state of anomie and anarchy. This sort of provocation must never be allowed.

“There is no known law allowing any government in the subnational or national level to prevent a Nigerian citizen from enjoying the constitutionally guaranteed rights to freedoms of movement, association and information.

“Does the Benue State governor thinks that he is a military dictator so much so that he thinks he has the powers to dictate who enters Benue and who does not? This tendency is unconstitutional and unconscionable.”

Election Monitoring Groups Seek Protection of Political Participation

National Electoral Accountability Consortium (NEAC) and Tap Initiative for Citizens’ Development condemned the reported attack and obstruction of the convoy of Obi in Benue State.

NEAC and Tap Initiative, in a statement, called for a prompt and independent investigation of “the full circumstances of the incident, including the identity and motivation of those responsible”.

The two groups described the incident as deeply troubling, irrespective of the political identity of those involved, adding that no Nigerian should be prevented through intimidation, threats, or violence from exercising a lawful political or civic right.

The statement read, “Freedom of political participation is grounded in Nigeria’s constitutional and human rights framework. Section 14(2)(c) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) provides that the participation by the people in their government shall be ensured in accordance with the provisions of this constitution.

“This constitutional commitment is reinforced by the fundamental rights guaranteed under Chapter IV, including the rights to freedom of expression under Section 39, peaceful assembly and association under Section 40, freedom of movement under Section 41, and freedom from discrimination on the basis of political opinion under Section 42.”

According to NEAC and Tap Initiative, the attack on a political convoy should not be viewed simply as an isolated incident involving one candidate. They said where political actors or citizens were prevented from freely moving, organising, expressing political views, or engaging with communities through intimidation or violence, the wider democratic space was affected.

While stating that political participation could not be meaningful where participation was accompanied by fear, they warned that political competition must not become a licence for violence.