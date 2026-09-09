Northern Governors Mourn Emirs of Gumel, Zurmi, Hail Their Legacies

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The Chairman of the Northern Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NNGF) and Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has expressed sadness over the demise of the Emir of Gumel, His Royal Highness Alhaji Ahmad Muhammad Sani II, describing his death as a profound loss to Jigawa State, the northern region and Nigeria.

Yahaya said the late Emir was a respected traditional ruler whose reign was marked by wisdom, humility, peace-building and a deep commitment to the welfare and development of his people.

He noted that throughout his years on the throne, the late royal father made significant contributions to the stability, unity and progress of the Gumel Emirate, leaving behind a legacy that would continue to inspire generations.

In the condolence message on behalf of the Northern Governors, Yahaya commiserated with the royal family, the people of Gumel Emirate, the Governor and Government of Jigawa State, as well as the entire people of the state over the great loss.

In the press release by the Director-General Press Affairs, Government House, Ismaila Uba Misilli, he urged members of the royal family to take solace in the enduring legacy of the late Emir and sustain the values of peace, unity, service and community development for which he was known.

The NNGF Chairman prayed Almighty Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the late traditional ruler, reward his good deeds and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus.

In the same vein, Yahaya has also expressed condolences of the Northern governors over the death of the Emir of Zurmi in Zamfara State, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Bello Sulaiman.

He described the late Emir as a respected custodian of tradition and a committed leader, who devoted his 5-year reign to the peace, unity and wellbeing of his subjects.

According to him, the death of the royal father is a significant loss to the Zurmi Emirate, Zamfara State and the traditional institution in Northern Nigeria.

Yahaya commiserated with the royal family, the people of Zurmi Emirate, the Governor and Government of Zamfara State, urging them to find strength in the positive impact and enduring legacy of the deceased.

He prayed Almighty Allah to forgive the late Emir’s shortcomings, accept his good deeds and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus.