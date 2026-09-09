Katsina Projects N95.77bn IGR to Fund 2027 Budget

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Government, has projected an Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of N95.77 billion to finance its N828,638,844,091.48 2027 budget.

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda revealed this while presenting the 2027 appropriation bill christened: “Building Your Future IV”, before the state House of Assembly lawmakers yesterday.

He explained that the budget has a recurrent revenue of N583,580,821,773.81, comprising a projected internally generated revenue of N95,772,861,855.30 and N487,807,959,918.42 expected from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).

He added that the recurrent revenue projection of the 2027 appropriation bill had increased by N5,929,561,942.63, representing a 1.03 per cent rise

He said N325.45 billion, representing 51.02 per cent of the total capital budget, will be invested in basic and higher education, works and housing, agriculture and livestock, health and rural development.

Radda disclosed that basic and higher education receives the largest allocation of N83.82 billion, representing 13.14 per cent to improve learning infrastructure and expand scholarship grants in the state.

He ranked works and housing as second priority for the 2027 fiscal year with N71.60 billion, representing 11.22 per cent of the capital budget for road construction and rehabilitation, housing development, improved connectivity and urban expansion.

The governor stressed that agriculture and livestock is allocated N65.88 billion, which represents 10.33 per cent, reflecting the state government’s focus on food security, livestock value-chain development and climate-smart agricultural practices.

Radda said: “The health sector receives N53.64 billion, representing 8.41 per cent of the capital budget. The allocation will support the upgrading and expansion of healthcare facilities at various levels, improved diagnostic capacity and the provision of specialised equipment for advanced cancer diagnosis and treatment at the state’s tertiary health centre.

“Rural development is allocated N50.51 billion, representing 7.92 per cent, to strengthen rural infrastructure and support community-level development projects.”

Governor Radda said the remaining N312.47 billion, representing 48.98 per cent of the capital budget, would be allocated to other essential sectors, including security and e-governance.

Responding, the Speaker of the 8th Assembly, Hon. Nasir Yahaya Daura, assured the governor of the assembly’s speedy passage of the N828,638,844,091.48 2027 budget proposal.