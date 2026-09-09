Insecurity: Ex-Senator Gobir Backs Army Offensive, Vows No Sanctuary for Bandits

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto





Former senator for Sokoto East, Abdullahi Gobir, declared full support for the ongoing military and security offensive against terrorists and bandits in Sokoto State, saying the time has come to reclaim communities from criminal control.

Gobir, also a member of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), said in a statement that the persistent attacks on rural areas constituted an unacceptable assault on human lives, agriculture, and the socio-economic fabric of the state.

According to him, the escalating insecurity in Sokoto East and other vulnerable parts of the state could no longer be tolerated, and must be met with sustained, coordinated, and intelligence-driven operations by security agencies.

He stated, “The people of Sokoto have endured enough. Terrorists and bandits must not be allowed to dictate the future of our communities or hold innocent citizens hostage through fear and violence.”

Gobir commended the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the Community Guards Corps for intensifying operations aimed at flushing criminal elements out of their strongholds.

Gobir stated that the recent deployment of additional personnel and heavy military equipment to flashpoints was evidence of renewed determination by authorities to retake territories where terrorists had operated with increasing audacity.