  • Wednesday, 9th September, 2026

Insecurity: Ex-Senator Gobir Backs Army Offensive, Vows No Sanctuary for Bandits

Nigeria | 2 seconds ago

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Former senator for Sokoto East, Abdullahi Gobir, declared full support for the ongoing military and security offensive against terrorists and bandits in Sokoto State, saying the time has come to reclaim communities from criminal control.

Gobir, also a member of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), said in a statement that the persistent attacks on rural areas constituted an unacceptable assault on human lives, agriculture, and the socio-economic fabric of the state.

According to him, the escalating insecurity in Sokoto East and other vulnerable parts of the state could no longer be tolerated, and must be met with sustained, coordinated, and intelligence-driven operations by security agencies.

He stated, “The people of Sokoto have endured enough. Terrorists and bandits must not be allowed to dictate the future of our communities or hold innocent citizens hostage through fear and violence.”

Gobir commended the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the Community Guards Corps for intensifying operations aimed at flushing criminal elements out of their strongholds.

Gobir stated that the recent deployment of additional personnel and heavy military equipment to flashpoints was evidence of renewed determination by authorities to retake territories where terrorists had operated with increasing audacity.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.