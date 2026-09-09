At Interfaith Prayer, Sanwo-Olu Vows to Campaign for Tinubu Across 36 States, FCT

• Hamzat seeks violence-free election as Obanikoro urges APC unity

Wale Igbintade





Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, at an interfaith prayer session, pledged to take the campaign for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election beyond Lagos, promising to make himself available to campaign for the president across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The interfaith prayer session was organised by All Progressives Congress (APC), with Christian, Muslim and traditional religious leaders offering prayers for the victory of the party’s candidates and a peaceful electoral process.

The gathering marked a spiritual launch of the APC mobilisation for the 2027 elections. Party leaders called for unity, divine guidance, and victory for APC candidates at both the national and state levels.

Sanwo-Olu said he would actively participate in the campaign for Tinubu’s re-election, stressing that the president’s victory is important to both Lagos State and Nigeria.

He said he would make himself available to participate in the presidential campaign for the president and other party candidates.

The governor stated, “I will make myself available to ensure that I go on the presidential campaign for Mr. President and all of us that are in that. That is what the wish of Lagos is. That is what the wish of Nigeria is. And that is what the wish of God is.”

Sanwo-Olu said he would remain committed to the presidential campaign throughout the electioneering period, stressing that it should not receive less attention.

He said the prayer session was designed to commit APC’s campaign and electoral activities to God, adding that the party is not taking voters, stakeholders, or the forthcoming elections for granted.

The governor also expressed confidence in APC’s prospects in Lagos, particularly the candidacy of his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, who is seeking to succeed him as governor.

He said the party would work across the state to secure victory for Hamzat and its candidates for the National Assembly and state House of Assembly.

Sanwo-Olu said by the grace of God and with the support of party members and Lagosians, God Almighty would make it possible for Hamzat to be elected governor.

He stressed that prayers must be matched with hard work, urging party members to complement their faith with effective mobilisation.

In his remarks, Hamzat acknowledged the prayers offered by the different religious groups, stating that Christian, Muslim and traditional leaders have all sought divine intervention ahead of the elections.

He thanked those who attended, saying the Christian leaders have prayed and the Lord has answered their prayers, while the Muslim faithful prayed and Almighty Allah has answered.

He added that the traditional leaders had also prayed and expressed the hope that God would answer those prayers.

Hamzat said the gathering was convened to place Nigeria, Lagos State, APC, its leaders and candidates in the hands of God ahead of the elections.

He prayed for Tinubu, First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, and his wife, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, as well as other APC candidates.

Hamzat specifically prayed for a violence-free electoral process, saying no party member or voter should lose his or her life during the elections.

Director-General of the Hamzat Campaign Organisation, Musilu Obanikoro, urged APC members to close ranks and approach the 2027 election as one political family.

Speaking on the theme, “Let God Go Before Us,” Obanikoro said strategy, organisation, hard work and commitment were essential to electoral success, but prayer also had a role to play in political affairs.

He warned against allowing internal disagreements to undermine the party’s prospects following its primaries.

He said internal contests must not be allowed to destroy the larger cause, adding that the primary has been concluded months earlier and everyone should close ranks.

He stated that there should be no room for bitterness, division, recrimination, or working at cross-purposes.

Obanikoro said opposition parties would confront APC as a single political entity regardless of differences among its members.

He said the party’s opponents would not distinguish between one aspirant and another but would confront APC as a political party.

He added that if the opposition viewed APC as one, the party must respond as one.

He urged party members to campaign with respect and avoid allowing political disagreements to degenerate into personal conflicts.

He said the party members had competed with dignity and should campaign with respect, disagree without becoming enemies and stand together for the collective interest of the party.

Obanikoro expressed confidence in APC’s candidates at the national and state levels, describing them as people with proven integrity.

He urged party members to combine prayer with unity, discipline, and hard work as the 2027 campaign gathered momentum.