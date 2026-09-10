Ardo: North Has Been Short-changed Under Tinubu, May Get Less Than 10% of Votes

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Convener of League of Northern Democrats and key promoter of All-Democratic Alliance (ADA), Dr Umar Ardo, has accused the administration of President Bola Tinubu of favouring the south, particularly the South-west, in the distribution of federal resources, political appointments, and other government opportunities.

Ardo said if free and fair elections were conducted in 2027, Tinubu might get less than 10 per cent of the northern votes.

He made the allegation during an exclusive interview on Frontline, a current affairs programme on Eagle 102.5 FM, Ilese-Ijebu, Ogun State.

Ardo assessed the performance of the Tinubu administration in northern Nigeria and examined the political implications ahead of the 2027 general election.

He stated that the disparity between the north and south was particularly evident in the actual release of funds to federal ministries, despite the budgets allocated to them.

Ardo said, “The budget to the ministries and the actual releases of funds, the North could have not been equated with the South at all. By far the south has received more releases about five times than the northern ministries.”

According to him, the issue is not simply about budgetary allocations on paper but the actual resources eventually released to ministries and government institutions.

Ardo also claimed that most of the parastatals were given to the south, which he said further reinforced the perception among northerners that the region had not received a fair share under the present administration.

He stated that the assessment of the administration should consider not only the number of political appointments given to people from different regions but also the distribution of government resources and opportunities.

Ardo questioned the manner in which critical political appointments had been distributed under the Tinubu administration, stating that the issue has generated a sense of exclusion among some groups in Northern Nigeria.

According to him, the ethnic and geographical complexities of Nigeria make the question of representation particularly sensitive, especially when appointments are interpreted through the lens of regional identity.

He stated, “The perception, which is also true, is that he has yorubanised his administration. He has given all the critical appointments to his own kins and Yorubas, The Hausa/Fulanis and other extended groups in the North feel short-changed and this perception has created a damage to this administration in Northern Nigeria.”

Ardo stated that the debate over appointments became more complicated when states, such as Kwara and Kogi, were classified within discussions about Northern Nigeria, despite their strong Yoruba cultural and linguistic connections.