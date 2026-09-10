2027: PDP’s Adebutu, Anosike Kick Off Gubernatorial Campaign in Ogun and Abia

James Sowole in Abeokuta and Boniface Okoro in Umuahia





The governorship candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun and Abia States, Oladipupo Adebutu and Dr. Kelechi Anosike, yesterday kicked off their campaigns ahead of the 2027 elections.

In Ogun, supporters defied rain and stormed the Ake Palace Pavilion in the heart of Abeokuta as the party officially flagged-off its campaigns for the 2027 governorship election.

Party supporters and faithful dressed in the party’s attires, began streaming into the venue as early as 10:00am, singing solidarity songs and waving flags and banners bearing the image of the PDP governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu and his deputy governorship candidate, ‘Yemi Showunmi-Kolapo.

There was traffic snarl from the PDP Secretariat to the stadium as the campaign train and its mammoth crowd filled the roads to capacity, with overflow crowd competing with motorists.

Street traders and other passersby waved at the moving crowd, while security operatives had a hectic time controlling entry points as the number rose.

The candidates and their supporters defied the downpour during the procession as they danced to the loud music and solidary songs that kept them entertained.

The flag-off signalled the commencement of the party’s statewide campaign ahead of the 2027 general election, as the PDP mobilised its structures and supporters towards victory.

In his speech titled: “A Call to Liberation,” Adebutu urged supporters and indigenes to vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC), promising to deliver quality governance if elected.

Adebutu said Ogun people must end the era of non-performance, corruption and misgovernance and vote the PDP for liberation.

He urged residents and party supporters to come out en masse to vote for the PDP on February 6, 2027; stand by their votes, and resist intimidation.

He promised to formulate policies that would make people benefit from the dividends of democracy, highlighting resilient economy, a corruption-free work environment among other areas of focus.

Listing the seven key areas of his plans for the people, he promised to increase security, return local government autonomy, regional development, physical planning and transportation, rural and urban development, agricultural and economic development, development of women, youth and sports, enhancement of education, healthcare and social services, among others.

He also assured the people that their livelihood would not be frustrated by their political affiliation.

The deputy governorship candidate, ‘Yemi Showunmi-Kolapo assured the people of Ogun of quality leadership, stating that she was happy that supporters and residents at large defied the rain and stood by her and Adebutu.

In Abia State, Anosike, yesterday kick-started his campaign by unveiling his manifesto to Abia people, anchored on an 10-pillar Welfarist governance philosophy.

Speaking as a guest at FLO FM Umuahia, where 12 radio stations connected simultaneously on a live programme, Anosike said, if elected, his administration would focus on 10 key areas, with the central promise, “People First, Abia Always.”

The 10-point welfarist programme included Agricultural Welfare coded as ‘Operation Feed Abia (OFA); pledging to make Abia food secure and export-ready.

“When Anosike becomes governor in 2027, you will be having three square meals to eat and things to chew in between meals. Never again will you go to bed with an empty stomach,” he said, promising to retrofit farm settlements with ICT, sports and gaming facilities, bring back extension workers, mechanise farming, and mandate LGAs to assist farmers with tractors;

On economic welfare, he said his government would focus on cooperative economics and industrialisation as components where a Traders Microfinance Bank would be established with headquarters in Aba to give interest-free revolving loans of N500,000 to N2m to traders and artisans through registered cooperatives.

He also promised three industries every year and entrepreneurship grants.

On healthcare, Anosike promised to make healthcare services affordable through a health insurance scheme where government will pay 60 per cent of medical costs while citizens pay 40 per cent.