Atiku, Keyamo, Dickson, APC, Others, Decry Blockade of Obi’s Convoy in Makurdi

Chuks Okocha in Abuja, John Shiklam in Kaduna, Chinedu Eze in Lagos and Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Enugu





Prominent Nigerians, including the presidential candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, and Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, have condemned the disruption of the movement of the presidential candidate of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, during a recent visit to Makurdi, Benue State.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Allied Peoples Movement, and several groups, also decried the development, while asking the state to apologise to Obi, and at the same time seeking a probe of the incident.

Atiku described the incident as “unacceptable, anti-democratic and deeply shameful”, and Keyamo condemned the obstruction but used the incident to challenge what he described as partisan coverage of confrontations involving political candidates.

Obi’s convoy was reportedly stopped on Tuesday by suspected thugs while he was on his way to Yelwata, where he had planned to visit families affected by deadly attacks in the community.

In a statement yesterday by his campaign spokesperson, Kenneth Okonkwo, Atiku said Obi was prevented from reaching the bereaved families whom he intended to visit to express his condolences over the attacks.

Atiku called for urgent investigation into the incident and prosecution of those found responsible, while urging security agencies to ensure that political leaders are able to move freely and carry out their lawful activities without intimidation.

The statement said, “HE Atiku Abubakar strongly condemns the violent attack on Peter Obi, who was brutally prevented from reaching bereaved families of Yelwata, Benue State, to offer his condolences over the persistent terrorist attacks on them. Such acts are unacceptable, anti-democratic, and deeply shameful.”

The former vice president further urged the authorities to “investigate urgently, hold those responsible accountable, and ensure the safety and freedom of all leaders to carry out their duties without intimidation”.

Keyamo, in a statement posted on X, condemned the incident while calling for what he described as consistency in the manner the media reported confrontations involving political candidates.

The APC chieftain said reports that angry protesters prevented Obi from reaching the venue of his visit should be condemned, regardless of the circumstances surrounding the incident.

He said the confrontation should not be accepted as part of democratic politics, whether it resulted from what the Benue State government described as internal disagreements within NDC or from alleged sponsorship by rival political interests.

“Whether the protest was as a result of internal squabbles within the NDC (as posited by the Benue State Government) or sponsored by the APC or any other rival party, this should not be part of our democracy,” Keyamo said.

He also rejected the argument that Obi’s planned visit to Yelwata, more than a year after the killings, could justify preventing him from proceeding to the community.

Keyamo said some people had accused Obi of attempting to revive emotions surrounding the killings for political reasons, but stressed that such allegations could not justify interference with his movement.

“That is still not acceptable; everyone should be allowed to move about freely and play their politics without such crude interference,” he said.

The minister, however, shifted attention to the media’s treatment of similar incidents involving candidates of APC and opposition parties.

According to him, confrontations involving APC candidates are sometimes reported by the “partisan Press” as evidence of public rejection, while similar incidents involving opposition politicians are described as attacks allegedly carried out by sponsored thugs or hoodlums.

“Many a time when an angry crowd confronts or molests an APC candidate at any level, the partisan press shamelessly dubs or spins it as ‘rejection’ by ‘Nigerians’. When it concerns the opposition, then it is ‘attack’ by ‘sponsored thugs’ or ‘hoodlums’,” he said.

National Leader of NDC and former Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, faulted the explanation by Benue State Police Command that its operatives refrained from taking more drastic action during the reported attack in Obi.

Dickson, while reacting to the incident on Wednesday evening during an interview on Arise News’ Prime Time, said the police should have taken preventive measures before Obi’s convoy was confronted, rather than rely on restraint after the situation had already deteriorated.

Dickson said the explanation raised more questions about the security arrangements made for a presidential candidate whose visit, according to NDC, had been formally communicated to the police.

He said, “I am pleased with the steps they have taken. I am not surprised. But steps should have been taken to prevent that. It could have got worse. Somebody could have got hurt. Oh yes, they are plenty.”

The former governor said the police could not simply justify the absence of preventive action by arguing that intervention at the point of confrontation might have aggravated the situation.

According to him, the responsibility of security agencies is not merely to react after a potentially dangerous situation has developed, but to anticipate threats and deploy appropriate measures to prevent them.

APC in Benue State called on Governor Hyacinth Alia to apologise to Obi, President Bola Tinubu, the people of Benue State, and the party in general over the attack and blockade of Obi’s movement to Makurdi on Tuesday.

APC said the incident was capable of bringing the party into disrepute.

State Publicity Secretary of APC, Daniel Ihomun, made the call in a statement on yesterday.

The party said the ugly incident was not part of the culture of the people of the state, stating that Benue people are hospitable, peaceful and respectful.

Ihomun stated, “We welcome visitors and accord them dignity, regardless of their political affiliation. The Alia administration, which authorised or sponsored this disgraceful conduct, does not speak for the people of Benue.

“This is not Benue. This is not our culture. And this is not the APC. Mr Peter Obi came to Benue in a moment of grief to identify with victims of one of the most painful tragedies suffered by our people at the hands of armed Fulani herdsmen.

“His visit should have been received with civility and respect. Instead, the reported deployment of thugs to disrupt his movement is a shameful display of intolerance that has no place in a democratic society.

“The Igbo community who live peacefully and happily among us in Benue State should understand that this emerging culture of political violence allegedly associated with the Alia administration is a strange phenomenon, unknown to our political history, and must not be allowed to be used against the APC in the 2027 elections in Benue State.”

The statement added, “Benue people are hospitable, peaceful and respectful. We welcome visitors and accord them dignity, regardless of their political affiliation. The Alia administration, which authorised or sponsored this disgraceful conduct, does not speak for the people of Benue.

“The APC will not be lectured on thuggery. When our party assumed office in 2015 through the mandate of Benue people, we worked to restore peace and dismantle the culture of political thuggery that had taken root in the state. The disturbing resurgence of thuggery under the Alia administration is unacceptable and must be rejected by all lovers of peace and democracy.”

Allied Peoples Movement (APM) called on the police authorities to investigate the blockade of Obi’s convoy by some youths in Benue State.

In a statement by Special Adviser on Media and Digital Communication to the APM presidential candidate, Seyi Makinde, Anthony Ehilebo, the party charged the police to ensure the apprehension and prosecution of persons involved.

“Setting up roadblocks and engaging thugs to stop opposition candidates have no place in a constitutional democracy,” APM said.

The party reaffirmed its commitment to a peaceful electoral process, but warned that it would not be intimidated by attempts to frustrate opposition participation ahead of the 2027 elections.

“We shall not be deterred or cowed by the antics of those who seek to make peaceful participation impossible,” the statement said.

Similarly, Northern States Christian Elders Forum (NOSCEF) condemned the obstruction of Obi’s convoy in Benue State, describing the incident as a threat to democracy ahead of the 2027 general election.

In a statement in Kaduna, Chairman of NOSCEF, Sunday Oibe, described the incident as “highly disturbing and a dangerous development ahead of the 2027 general elections”.

Oibe said Nigerians must be allowed to freely elect their leaders in the 2027 elections without intimidation.

He stated, “Democracy is not madness and politics is not a war. The 2027 elections must be an opportunity for Nigerians to freely choose their leaders, without fear, intimidation and suppression.”

The group urged President Bola Tinubu to intervene and ensure that political actors were allowed to move freely across the country.

NOSCEF said the incident would amount to an assault on democracy if allegations that the perpetrators were acting on the instructions of Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, were established to be true.

Oibe said, “Nigeria is a civilised and democratic nation, and the people of Benue State are traditionally known as peaceful, hospitable and welcoming people.

“The alleged deployment of thugs or other unofficial forces to obstruct a political figure from moving freely within the country is frightening and sends a dangerous signal ahead of the 2027 general election.”

The group warned that political intolerance of this nature could create an atmosphere in which opposition politicians and their supporters feel threatened.

“Democracy thrives on the freedom to move, associate, campaign, express opinions and visit communities without intimidation or obstruction,” Oibe stated.

Equally, Kwankwaso National Network (KNN), called on relevant authorities to immediately probe the Makurdi incident.

The South-east zone of KKN made the call in a statement issued by its Zonal Coordinator, Dr Ukpai Iro Ukpai, saying the attack is a bad omen for Nigeria’s democracy ahead of 2027 general election.

The South-east KKN described the incident as “barbaric, dangerous and totally unacceptable”, stating that no political disagreement could justify exposing a major presidential candidate to violence.

It said that any attempt to trivialise the ugly incident in Benue and sweep it under the carpet could have serious implications for Nigeria’s democracy as political parties had already kicked into gear their campaigns for the 2027 general election.

The group demanded that security agencies should immediately investigate the Benue incident, identify the masterminds, and prosecute those found culpable.

KKN sternly warned those planning to do any form of harm to Obi and his running mate, Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso, to desist from such dangerous line of action.

The group said, “Nothing must happen to Peter Obi. Nothing must happen to any presidential candidate. The security and safety of every political actor must be guaranteed, irrespective of party, tribe or religion.”