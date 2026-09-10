INEC Worries over 95,000 Uncollected PVCs, Plans IDP Voting in 9 Plateau LGAs

Yemi Kosoko in Jos





The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Plateau State, Prof. Sam Egwu, has raised fresh concerns over the growing number of uncollected Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in the state and announced preparations for internally displaced persons (IDPs) to vote in the 2027 general election.

Speaking during a readiness assessment meeting with political party officials, civil society organisations (CSOs), and other stakeholders in Jos, Egwu disclosed that over 95,000 PVCs remained uncollected from previous electoral cycles.

He urged political parties to intensify mobilisation and public enlightenment to ensure that eligible voters retrieve their cards.

“We have over 90,000 permanent voter cards uncollected — in fact, about 95,000. We are not even sure whether the owners still reside in Plateau State.

“Some may have relocated, some may have been Youth Corps members who have completed their service. But we have faith that the owners should come and collect them,” he said.

He encouraged citizens to check for their cards at INEC local government offices and stressed that appropriate arrangements would be made to ensure that all valid cardholders receive their PVCs.

Egwu also revealed that INEC was preparing for possible IDP voting in nine local government areas due to ongoing communal crises and displacement across the state.

The affected LGAs included Bassa, Barkin Ladi, Bokkos, Riyom, Jos North, Jos South, Mangu, Kanam, and Wase.

He explained that Nigeria, as a signatory to the Kampala Declaration on Internal Displacement, he was obligated to ensure that displaced persons are not disenfranchised.

“We may have to prepare for IDP voting in nine local governments based on the facts we have now. People have been forced to move by circumstances beyond their control. As long as they are displaced, we must make arrangements for them to vote,” he stated.