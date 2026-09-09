Buses, Thrones And Talent: Inside Uba Sani’s Latest Three-Way Governance Strategy

By Nasir Dambatta

Three announcements. One signature.

In a matter of days, Governor Uba Sani handed out CNG-powered buses, raised the pay scale for Kaduna’s traditional rulers, and put N3 million directly into the hands of the state’s top young innovators.

Taken separately, they look like familiar administrative announcements. But set against Kaduna’s N985.9 billion 2026 “Budget of Consolidation,” we see a clearer pattern: rewarding the institutions that keep public life running, supporting the traditional authority that keeps the peace at ground level, and putting money directly into the hands of the young people who will inherit the state.

Buses: Supporting THE Institutions That Hold Society Together

It started with mobility.

On September 1, Governor Sani rolled out CNG-powered transit buses for five institutions he described as indispensable: the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), and Kaduna State University (KASU). How many key areas? Healthcare, justice, the media, correctional centres and higher education — five pillars, one gesture.

“These institutions occupy indispensable positions in our society,” Governor Uba Sani said, describing the vehicles as a practical boost to how these bodies do their day-to-day work.

And, the response was immediate! Professional bodies welcomed the buses as a direct lift to service delivery. The message is plain: the administration is choosing to work with the professionals who keep the state running.

Thrones: Strengthening The First Line Of Defence

Effective September 1, Uba Sani approved a new salary and allowance structure for emirs, chiefs, district heads, and village heads across Kaduna’s three senatorial districts — backed by monthly security allowances for all 35 emirates and chiefdoms.

The reasoning, laid out by Commissioners Sadiq Mamman Lagos and Ahmed Maiyaki, comes down to a simple fact: traditional leaders sit closer to ordinary people than any government office ever will. That closeness makes them Kaduna’s earliest warning system against local trouble and rural disputes.

Now, combine the boost to the traditional institutions with a grassroots development push that channels N100 million into each of Kaduna’s 255 political wards, and you get a powerful outcome. Also, these allowances turn community institutions into active partners in keeping the peace. As ALGON’s Kaduna chapter put it, traditional rulers are governance anchors on the ground.

Talent: Putting Money Into The State’s Next Generation

The third latest governance strategy looks further ahead. At the 2026 International Youth Day Conference, Governor Sani handed N3 million each to a group of standout technology and science innovators.The money went to real, working breakthroughs: First,

the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria team that built an assistive walking aid for the visually impaired.

Second, was the commercial Astronaut candidate Fauziyya Muhammad Auwal.

We also have eight state-trained microchip design specialists.

Add that to the ‘NEXTGEN Challenge’ AI winners, Malam Amin Mohammed Idris and Malam Shamsudeen Jibril.

Governor Uba Sani’s cash support is backed by structural moves too, including a new Ministry of Youth Development and three vocational skills centres across Rigachikun, Zango Kataf, and Soba.

His message was simple: build positively beyond the limits you inherited, and use technology to get around the economic friction holding young people back.Talent needs funding support, or else it will die out.

The Bigger Picture

CNG transport for professionals. Better pay and security funding for traditional rulers. Direct cash for rising technical talent.

This isn’t three unrelated actions. It’s one approach playing out in three ways: strengthen the professionals running daily operations, support the traditional structures keeping the peace, and fund the young people driving the state’s next stage of growth.

The N985.9 billion budget lays out the numbers on paper. Moves like these show what that budget looks like in practice. Heading into 2027, they offer a clearer picture of how Uba Sani intends to govern.

*Dambatta is Senior Special Assistant on Print Media to the Governor