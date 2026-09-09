PDP Inaugurates 2027 Campaign in Abia

Boniface Okoro in Umuahia

The Abia State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday inaugurated the management team of its Campaign Council for the 2027 governorship election.

The Campaign Council Management Team, which has former Nigerian Ambassador to Argentina, Empire Kanu, as chairman and Chief Obinna Nwachukwu as director-general, was inaugurated by the team’s Secretary, Ukpai Ukairo, at the campaign office of the party’s flag bearer, Dr. Kelechi Anosike, on Aba Road, Umuahia.

The brief ceremony set the tone for what PDP leaders described as a grassroots-driven and issue-based campaign to “reclaim the soul and future of Abia State.”

The Chairman of the Campaign Council, Kanu, declared that Abia remains a PDP state and that the current Labour Party administration is holding power temporarily.

Kanu said: “PDP is not a new party. PDP is Abia State; Abia State is PDP. Labour is just holding that position temporarily.

“We knew what happened (in 2023) and that mistake will never happen again. You have a very serious candidate in the person of this young man, Dr. Anosike. He is very, very ready.”

He commended Anosike for setting up a befitting campaign structure within weeks, saying it was a sign of the seriousness and organisation he would bring to governance.

“When he takes over, Abia State will move to a different level. He has a deputy, Elder Amah Abraham, who is experienced politically, administratively, and also very, very ready to move to the State House,” he said.

The campaign council chairman charged members to focus their energy at the ward level.

“You know where we normally get our votes? It’s at the ward level. So that is where we should work. Once you deliver at the ward, we have won. You have been appointed to make sure that every ward in this state is delivered to PDP. We don’t want any excuse at all. By His grace, we are moving to Government House,” he stated.

He added that the present state government and its party “are standing on very shaky ground,” arguing that without a strong party structure, “I don’t see how you can run.”

In his address, the PDP governorship candidate, Anosike, said the inauguration marked the beginning of a movement anchored on welfare and service.

Anosike declared: “For me, we have started a journey. And the journey is to reclaim the soul and future of our state. A journey to end deceit and fraud in our state.

“This is not just the inauguration of the campaign council. This is more like commencing a movement. A movement that believes ‘People First, Abia Always’.” He charged council members to take the message of welfarism to every community.

“I’m addressing those who will translate and convey this message to every nook and cranny of the state, to every local government, every village, every community and every ward,” he stated.

Anosike said the campaign would be devoid of insults and hatred, and would instead be a “referendum of ideas.”

“We’re not giving the masses general campaign promises or rhetoric. We are going into specifics: that if before now, you don’t have food to eat, when Anosike comes, you have more than enough to eat. If our youths don’t have opportunities, when Anosike comes, there will be opportunities everywhere, because we will establish, at least, three industries in one year. It is possible,” he added.

Addressing the issue of PDP’s 24-year rule, he said: “When they tell you that PDP killed Abia State for 24 years, tell them that those actors are no longer in PDP. They are in Labour, APC, ADC, NDC. This is a new PDP. The same party, new mindset, new focus, new direction.”

The Director General of the Campaign Council, Chief Nwachukwu, pledged total commitment from the team.

“Thank you for this honour given to my team and me. I promise you, on behalf of all of us, that we are going to be committed and be intentional,” Nwachukwu said.

The Abia State PDP chairman and the deputy governorship candidate, Elder Amah, was present at the inauguration of the team, which comprises many other members. They were presented with the PDP flags.