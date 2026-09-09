49.7kg Heroin: NDLEA Arrests Fugitive Drug Kingpin After Two Years on the Run

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested and repatriated Festus Ibewuike, alias Chidibest Ibewuike, a suspected drug kingpin who had been on the run for more than two years following the seizure of 49.7 kilogrammes of heroin at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

Ibewuike, 52, was arrested at the airport in Cotonou, Benin Republic, on September 2, 2026, following actionable intelligence and coordinated efforts between the NDLEA and INTERPOL authorities in Nigeria and Benin.

He was subsequently handed over to NDLEA operatives deployed in Cotonou on September 4 and brought back to Nigeria to face prosecution over his alleged role in the trafficking syndicate behind what the agency described as the largest single heroin consignment ever intercepted at the Lagos airport.

The suspect had reportedly relocated to Mozambique, where he operated a hotel business allegedly used as a cover, while making efforts to evade Nigerian law enforcement by moving between Mozambique and Nigeria through neighbouring Benin Republic.

His arrest followed a 12-day operation by operatives of the NDLEA MMIA Strategic Command in February 2024, during which 49.70kg of heroin was intercepted at the airport’s cargo terminal.

The spokesman of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Wednesday, said the drugs were concealed in cartons containing metal-cutting machines and marked with the code ‘ND’.

Investigations subsequently linked the parcels to Ibewuike, who allegedly operated through members of a wider trafficking network.

The operation led to the arrest of several members of the syndicate, including his wife, Confidence Ndidiamaka Ibewuike, who investigators said routinely received drug-laden consignments on his behalf.

He said the agency also secured the freezing of 107 bank accounts and forfeiture of properties allegedly connected to the cartel.

He revealed that the suspects were charged before Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, in charge number FHC/L/205C/2024.

He said the suspects — Adinnu Felix Chinedu, Osita Emmanuel Obinna and Uzochukwu Frankline — have so far been convicted and sentenced by the court.

He further noted others — Chidiebere Peter, Ibewuike Ndidiamaka and Igbokwuputa Onyinye — are still standing trial, while Ibewuike Festus, Osita Chidozie Cyril and another suspect identified as Arinze were charged in absentia.

Following his repatriation, Ibewuike reportedly confirmed his identity during preliminary interviews and disclosed that he had changed his name from Chidibest Ibewuike to Festus Ibewuike.

On September 5, he was taken to the NDLEA Central Exhibit Store in Ikoyi, Lagos, where he formally identified the heroin parcels bearing the ‘ND’ code, which the agency said had been established as being linked to him.

Further investigation also uncovered his alleged connection to an earlier drug case involving the seizure of 40.255kg of methamphetamine.

The earlier case was prosecuted before the Federal High Court, Lagos, under Justice Hadiza Rabiu Shagari in charge number FHC/L/203C/2013. One Chidi Ihedioha, who was prosecuted in connection with the case, was convicted by the court in 2023.

Reacting to the latest development, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), described Ibewuike’s arrest as a major breakthrough in the agency’s campaign against fleeing drug kingpins.

Marwa warned drug traffickers who flee the country to escape prosecution that international borders would not shield them from justice.

“This arrest is a major breakthrough in our resolve to track down and bring to justice every drug baron who thinks that fleeing Nigeria’s shores puts them beyond the reach of the law,” he said.

He added: “As I have always vowed, the long arm of the NDLEA will catch up with anyone involved in this illicit trade, no matter how long it takes or how far they run.”

According to him, Ibewuike’s more than two-year flight, including his alleged change of identity and relocation abroad, had not prevented the agency from tracking him down.

“This should serve as a fresh warning to fleeing suspects still at large: the Agency will not relent until everyone of you is brought to book,” Marwa said.

The NDLEA chairman commended the multinational cooperation that facilitated the arrest and transfer, particularly the Nigerian and Beninese INTERPOL National Central Bureaus, for their role in ensuring the smooth handover of the suspect.

The agency said the development further demonstrated its determination to pursue suspected drug traffickers beyond Nigeria’s borders and ensure that fleeing suspects are eventually brought before the law.