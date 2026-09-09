Okpella Council Canvasses Peace, Dismisses Akemokue’s Claims

The Okpella Traditional Council in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State has urged residents and the general public to embrace peace and disregard what it described as recurring misleading narratives surrounding the Okuokpellagbe traditional stool, insisting that the community’s focus should remain on unity, development and stability.

Addressing journalists in a statement on Wednesday, the council’s spokesman, Chief Hanson Aimofumeh, said the statement was issued in response to a recent viral post by Lukman Akemokue, who, according to him, continued to present himself as the Okuokpellagbe of Okpella despite pending appeals over the traditional stool.

He maintained that the community deserved “peace and progress, not recurring campaigns of falsehood, self-promotion and unfounded claims”.

Aimofumeh stated that Mike Sado remained the recognised Okuokpellagbe of Okpella, adding that he continued to enjoy the support of the community as well as recognition by the relevant authorities.

“The public should ignore the misleading narratives being circulated by Lukman Akemokue. Engr. Mike Sado remains the recognised Okuokpellagbe of Okpella and will continue to work with government, stakeholders and the people to preserve the peace, unity and dignity of the kingdom,” he said.

The spokesman acknowledged that the dispute over the traditional stool remained before the courts, noting that appeals arising from the High Court judgment were yet to be determined by the Court of Appeal.

He said all parties should allow the judicial process to run its course rather than engage in public campaigns capable of heightening tension within the community.

Aimofumeh also rejected allegations reportedly made against Mike Sado concerning a recent stakeholders’ meeting convened by the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, describing the claims as unsubstantiated.

He said the council believed such issues should be addressed through the appropriate legal and administrative channels rather than in the media.

According to him, the traditional institution under Sado had continued to promote peace, security and development in Okpella, urging all stakeholders to support initiatives capable of fostering harmony instead of deepening divisions.

He said the council remained committed to working with government and other relevant institutions in the interest of the community.

The spokesman further stated that Akemokue had filed a cross-appeal in the matter pending before the Court of Appeal, arguing that the legal process should be respected by all parties until a final decision is reached.

He said the council remained confident that due process would ultimately resolve the dispute.

The palace spokeperson however appealed to residents to remain law-abiding and avoid actions or statements capable of undermining peace in Okpella.

He reiterated that the council’s priority was the unity, dignity and development of the kingdom, urging members of the public to disregard narratives which, according to him, could create unnecessary confusion while the matter remains before the courts.