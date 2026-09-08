NAAPE, NDLEA Move to Strengthen Aviation Sector’s Role in Combating Drug Trafficking

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) has pledged to support National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in its effort to prevent illicit drug trafficking and substance abuse within Nigeria’s aviation sector,

NAAPE said the integrity of pilots and engineers was closely linked to flight safety and national security.

The association made the commitment during a courtesy visit by its President, Captain Bunmi Gindeh, to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brigadier-General Mohamed Marwa (Rtd), at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

Both sides examined the role aviation professionals could play in strengthening the fight against illicit drugs.

Speaking during the visit, Gindeh emphasised that the fight against narcotics and the preservation of aviation safety had become inextricably tied.

He stated that licensed pilots and maintenance engineers operated at the most critical points of aviation operations, before departure, during flight, and inside hangars, where public trust must remain absolute.

“This visit is not ceremonial,” Gindeh stated.

He added, “Fighting illicit drugs and protecting aviation safety are now the same fight. They meet at our airports, our cockpits, our hangars, and in the lives of the young Nigerians we both serve.

“Airports remain a top target for trafficking, and when a professional is compromised, it is not just a crime; it is a direct threat to flight safety and national security.”

In a statement issued on Monday by Public Relations Officer of NAAPE, Engr. Blessing N. Ahmadu, Gindeh explained that aviation professionals were often the first line of defence in spotting unusual occurrences, including sudden changes in colleagues’ behaviour, unexplained wealth, or suspicious cargo-handling activities.

He stressed that a proactive union was essential to closing vulnerabilities that drug cartels could exploit.

Gindeh stated, “NAAPE does not see itself as a spectator in this effort. Our members work where aviation safety is protected every day.

“We have a responsibility to promote integrity, fitness for duty, and a culture in which legitimate concerns can be raised before they become serious threats.”

To operationalise the collaboration, NAAPE outlined four key areas of action: organising joint awareness and integrity sessions for flight crews, engineers, and aviation students, in collaboration with NDLEA airport commands; establishing clear, confidential reporting channels between NAAPE branches and NDLEA; developing joint fitness-for-duty and substance-abuse prevention programmes across airlines and maintenance facilities; and strengthening continuous professional education to ensure early identification of behavioural and security concerns.

The NAAPE president also commended Marwa for the agency’s sterling work in tackling drug trafficking and abuse, as well as the renewed intensity of its campaign against drug trafficking, including its focus on disrupting trafficking networks, tracing cartel finances, and reducing drug demand among young Nigerians.

During the visit, the NAAPE leadership also presented Marwa with an “Award for Excellence in Leadership” in recognition of his leadership and commitment to the fight against drug trafficking and abuse.

Marwa commended NAAPE for its proactive leadership and willingness to align with the anti-narcotics crusade.

He described aviation workers as crucial gatekeepers whose vigilance could significantly hamper the movement of illicit drugs across international borders.

Marwa stated, “We welcome this timely partnership with NAAPE. The aviation sector is a vital gateway to our economy and international image, and we cannot afford to let drug cartels infiltrate it.

“Pilots and engineers hold immense public trust, and your willingness to serve as eyes and ears for intelligence sharing will bolster our operational efficiency at all international airports.”

The NDLEA boss said cooperation with professional bodies, such as NAAPE, could strengthen prevention efforts by extending the campaign beyond enforcement to workplaces, training institutions, and professional communities.

He said, “Every responsible sector must contribute to prevention. We want to deepen partnerships that help us detect threats earlier, protect young Nigerians from substance abuse, and ensure that criminal networks do not exploit legitimate systems and professionals for their activities.”

Both sides expressed interest in maintaining a regular working relationship, as NAAPE said it would continue to explore areas of cooperation that could strengthen professional integrity, prevent substance abuse, and support efforts to keep Nigeria’s aviation system safe.