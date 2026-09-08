IYC Rejects Call for Revocation of Pipeline Surveillance Contract

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa





The leadership of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Central Zone, has rejected the call for revocation of the pipeline surveillance contract involving Seven Oceans Oil and Gas Ltd., Kojo Sam Logistics Ltd., and Labrador Security Outfit.

Reaction to a recent publication by Mr. Kelly Nengimote calling for the revocation of the contract, IYC said after carefully considering the issues raised and their potential implications for the security and economic interests of the Niger Delta, the Council considers it necessary to state its position.

A statement signed by Boro Francis, Information Officer, IYC central zone, strongly condemned any attempt to use the name or collective interest of the Ijaw people to undermine fellow Ijaw persons or legitimate Ijaw-owned enterprises.

“While individuals have the right to raise concerns about public or commercial activities, such concerns must be supported by credible evidence and addressed through appropriate institutional channels.

“The Ijaw people must not become instruments in internal rivalries. We cannot continue to pull down our own people and later lament that opportunities meant for our communities are being taken over by others.

“Constructive criticism should strengthen our society, not deepen division or weaken legitimate economic participation.

“The Council therefore urges the federal government to maintain the existing pipeline surveillance arrangement involving Seven Oceans Oil and Gas Ltd., Kojo Sam Logistics Ltd., and Labrador Security Outfit, subject to established regulatory, operational, and security requirements.

“Pipeline surveillance is critical to the protection of national infrastructure, prevention of oil theft and pipeline vandalism, safeguarding of government revenue, and maintenance of security across oil-producing communities.

“Any decision capable of disrupting such operations must consequently be based on verified facts and a comprehensive assessment of its implications”, the statement reads.

The statement also added that at this critical juncture, the Niger Delta requires cooperation among communities, government institutions, security agencies, contractors, and youth stakeholders.

It added that actions capable of generating unnecessary tension around oil and gas infrastructure should therefore be avoided.

“The Central Zone acknowledges the activities of Seven Oceans Oil and Gas Ltd., Kojo Sam Logistics Ltd., Labrador Security Outfit, and other operators working within the Tantita security framework.

“From our assessment of developments in the areas covered by these operations, we recognise their contribution to infrastructure surveillance and the maintenance of order.

“There is, therefore, no justification for terminating or disrupting the existing arrangement solely on the basis of an unverified publication. Where concerns exist, the appropriate response is independent investigation and objective evaluation rather than premature conclusions.”

IYC called on the federal government and relevant authorities to allow the contractors to continue their responsibilities while ensuring strict compliance with performance standards, accountability measures, regulatory requirements, and national security obligations.

The statement however, called on the government to also independently examine the claims contained in Mr. Kelly Nengimote’s publication before taking any action that could affect the current surveillance structure.

“No allegation, regardless of its source, should automatically become the basis for a decision of significant national consequence.

“If there are legitimate concerns about the conduct or performance of any contractor, they should be formally presented to the appropriate authorities and subjected to transparent investigation.

“The IYC Central Zone will support accountability wherever wrongdoing is established, but accountability must not be used as a tool for personal rivalry, vendetta, or the destruction of legitimate Ijaw interests.

“Our position is clear: justice must be guided by facts, decisions must follow due process, and the collective interest must prevail over individual ambition”, the statement added.

It further stated that, “The Niger Delta has endured decades of insecurity, environmental degradation, economic hardship, and disruption of legitimate livelihoods. It would be counterproductive for internal disagreements to create additional instability in a region that requires sustained peace and economic development.”

The body appealed to Ijaw leaders, youth organisations, community leaders, and other stakeholders to exercise restraint, responsibility, and maturity in addressing disagreements.