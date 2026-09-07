 THE TRUE TEST OF LEADERSHIP

A leader’s greatest legacy may not be what happens while he is present, but what remains possible after he is gone, argues LINUS OKORIE

There is a question every leader should ask long before retirement, resignation, or succession:

What will happen to this organization when I am no longer here?

It is a deceptively simple question.

Many leaders spend years building organizations around their vision, relationships and personal authority. They become the face of the institution, the final decision-maker and, eventually, the person everyone turns to whenever something important needs to happen.

At first, this can look like strength.

But there is a dangerous point at which leadership becomes dependence.

An organization that cannot function without its leader has not necessarily produced a great leader. It may have produced a great dependency.

One of the most powerful examples of this distinction can be found in Singapore.

When Lee Kuan Yew became Singapore’s first Prime Minister in 1959, the country faced extraordinary challenges. It was a small, newly self-governing island with limited natural resources and an uncertain future. Lee became synonymous with Singapore’s transformation from a relatively poor trading port into one of the world’s most prosperous economies.

But perhaps the most important part of his leadership was not what happened while he was in power.

It was what happened after he stepped down.

Lee voluntarily relinquished the position of Prime Minister in 1990, handing leadership to Goh Chok Tong. He remained influential as Senior Minister and later Minister Mentor, but Singapore’s government continued to operate through institutions rather than requiring Lee to remain Prime Minister indefinitely.

That distinction matters.

A leader who builds everything around himself may create impressive results during his tenure. A leader who builds institutions creates the possibility that those results can continue without him.

This is one of the least appreciated dimensions of leadership.

We celebrate founders.

We celebrate CEOs.

We celebrate presidents.

We celebrate charismatic personalities.

But history is often determined by something less glamorous: whether the systems they build can survive their absence.

Consider the difference between an organization where every major decision requires the founder’s approval and one where leaders at different levels understand the principles, processes and purpose well enough to make sound decisions independently.

The first organization may move quickly when the founder is present.

The second has the potential to endure.

This is why succession planning should not be treated as an administrative exercise performed shortly before a leader leaves. Succession is a leadership responsibility that begins when leadership begins.

The question is not simply:

“Who will replace me?”

The better question is:

“What kind of organization am I building that another capable person can lead?”

This distinction is particularly important in Africa, where many businesses remain heavily dependent on founders.

A founder may have built the company through extraordinary sacrifice. Customers trust the founder. Employees know the founder. Banks know the founder. Suppliers know the founder.

But if all these relationships remain personal rather than institutional, the organization can become vulnerable.

The death, retirement or sudden departure of the founder can expose weaknesses that were hidden during years of apparent success.

Family businesses provide some of the clearest examples.

The first generation often succeeds through entrepreneurial instinct: seeing opportunities, taking risks and working relentlessly.

The second generation faces a different challenge: professionalizing what was built.

The third generation faces another: preserving the institution without becoming imprisoned by the methods of previous generations.

The challenge is therefore not simply transferring ownership.

It is transferring values, knowledge, governance and leadership capacity.

Toyota offers another useful lesson.

The company has experienced generations of leadership while maintaining a strong institutional identity. Its famous Toyota Production System was not simply a set of instructions stored in one executive’s memory. It became embedded in processes, behaviors and organizational culture.

That is what institutionalization looks like.

The knowledge of the organization does not disappear when one person leaves.

It has been converted into systems, standards, practices and people.

This is also why institutions matter beyond business.

Countries that depend excessively on individual leaders become vulnerable to political transitions. Universities that depend entirely on one extraordinary vice-chancellor struggle when that person leaves. Nonprofits built around one charismatic founder may lose momentum after succession.

The principle is universal:

If the institution cannot outlive the individual, the institution is not yet strong enough.

But building institutions does not mean removing personality from leadership.

People still need vision.

They need courage.

They need inspiration.

They need someone willing to make difficult decisions.

The goal is not to make leaders irrelevant.

The goal is to make their contribution multipliable.

A great teacher does not simply produce students who admire the teacher. A great teacher produces students who can teach.

A great executive does not create employees who wait for instructions. A great executive creates leaders who can make decisions.

A great founder does not build a company that needs the founder forever.

A great founder builds a company whose principles are strong enough to survive the founder.

This requires leaders to overcome one of the most subtle temptations of power: the desire to remain indispensable.

Being needed feels good.

But leadership is not measured by how many things collapse when you leave.

It is measured by how much capacity remains because you were there.

This requires deliberate work.

Leaders must document institutional knowledge. They must develop successors before they are urgently needed. They must distribute decision-making. They must create governance structures that can challenge even the most powerful person in the organization. They must allow younger leaders to make decisions and, occasionally, mistakes.

Most importantly, they must understand that succession is not an event.

It is the final expression of stewardship.

The leader who builds only for his tenure asks, “How successful can I make this organization?”

The leader who thinks beyond himself asks a harder question:

“How strong can I make this organization without me?”

That is the difference between building a platform and building an institution.

And perhaps that is the most enduring measure of leadership.

Not how loudly people remember your name.

Not how much authority you accumulated.

Not even how impressive the organization looked while you were at the centre of it.

But whether, after you leave, the people you developed, the values you established and the institution you strengthened are capable of carrying the work forward.

A leader’s greatest legacy may not be what happens while he is present, but what remains possible after he is gone.

Okorie MFR is a leadership development expert spanning 30 years in the research, teaching and coaching of leadership in Africa and across the world. He is the CEO of the GOTNI Leadership Centre. www.gotni.africa