Navy Recovers 10,000 Litres of Suspected Stolen Crude Oil in Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Operatives of the Nigerian Navy Ship Delta (NNS Delta) Warri has uncovered a dugout reservoir containing about 10,000 litres of a substance suspected to be stolen crude oil in the Oteghele in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The discovery last Wednesday during an anti-crude oil theft operation, following credible intelligence about suspected illegal petroleum activities in the area.

NNS Delta is under the command of Commodore Shehu Tasiu.

According to a statement signed by the Director of Naval Information, Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, weekend, the reservoir and its contents were handled in accordance with established procedures, preventing the suspected stolen crude from being further utilised for illicit activities.

The Navy said the operation was part of sustained efforts to deny criminal operators access to crude oil and the infrastructure used to facilitate its illegal exploitation.

It added that the operation was in line with the strategic directives of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, to protect critical national infrastructure within Nigeria’s territorial waters.