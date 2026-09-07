Shutdown of Ossiomo Power Plant Worries Edo Govt

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin

The Edo State Government has expressed concerned over the shutdown of Ossiomo power plant with reports indicating that prior to the shutdown Ossiomo was generating about 11mega watts and supplying power to the state government offices and residents of Benin.

Commissioner for Power, Hon. Paul Usenbo, who described the shutdown as unfortunate, said this has negatively impacted government facilities and residents who had relied on the plant for electricity supply.

He recalled that Ossiomo previously supplied electricity to residents of Edo State, SME, business owners, industries as well as several government facilities, noting the important role the company previously played in the electricity sector.

According to the commissioner, “the effect has been significant. Ossiomo previously supplied electricity to residents of Edo State, SME, business owners, industries as well as several government facilities.

Following the shutdown, the state government had to reconnect some of its facilities to BEDC, while also dealing with the wider consequences of inadequate electricity supply.

“These concerns and the impact on businesses, industries, hospitals, artisans, households and the overall economy draw the attention of government, who have indeed focused to proffer solutions to these issues.

“Every megawatt that is unavailable has an economic consequence. The government’s position is clear: we want the dispute resolved, the investment protected and electricity restored to consumers but this must be achieved in accordance the law,” Hon. Usenbo added.

On whether the government was aware the people were unhappy with the inability of Ossiomo Power Company to continue to provide them with electricity, the commissioner affirmed the concern of the people.

“Yes, we are aware of the concerns of the people, and we understand their frustration. ‎Edo people want electricity. They do not want explanations; they want results.

“However, it is important to clarify that the State Government does not own or operate Ossiomo Power Company. The Government cannot simply take over a private company’s facilities or impose a commercial settlement on parties involved in a dispute.

“What government can and is doing is to facilitate dialogue, provide regulatory support, protect lawful investments and work with security agencies and other relevant authorities to ensure that the rule of law prevails.

“Indeed, as recently as August 2026, there were reports that Ossiomo was attempting to resume generation but encountered further disruption (by youths) at its Ologbo facility.

On how the government can intervene to bring Ossiomo back to resume distribution of electricity to consumers, he said there are several things government can do, including, “firstly, all parties must respect the rule of law and the sanctity of contracts and legitimate investments.

“Secondly, the state government will continue to facilitate structured negotiations between the parties, without taking sides in a private commercial dispute.

“Thirdly, the security of critical electricity infrastructure must be guaranteed. No community, individual or private interest should be allowed to vandalise or unlawfully take control of power infrastructure.

“Finally, the state government will continue to encourage multiple sources of electricity generation.”

He sympathized with Edo people and said the government understands their present frustration, and assured that the government is not complacent.

“Electricity is no longer being treated merely as a social service; we see efficient and reliable electricity as an economic infrastructure and a foundation for industrialization, job creation, healthcare, education and improved living standards. ‎The reforms taking place in Edo are designed to change the structure of the sector permanently.

“We therefore ask Edo people to remain patient but also to hold us accountable. Our destination is an Edo State where reliable electricity is available to homes, businesses, industries and public institutions not as a promise, but as a dependable service.

“The Governor Monday Okpebholo administration’s commitment is clear: we will continue to work until Edo has the electricity required to power its economic transformation,” he posited out.