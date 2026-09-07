Babcock University Inducts 20 New Doctors 

Funmi Ogundare

Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, weekend, inducted 20 newly qualified medical doctors of the Orion 11 class, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s healthcare workforce amid a critical shortage of medical personnel.

The doctors were inducted at a special mop-up ceremony held at the 600-seater auditorium of the Benjamin Carson Sr. College of Health and Medical Sciences of the institution.

Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), Prof. Fatima Kyari, represented by the Head of Registration Department and Assistant Registrar of the Council, Dr. Tijjani Ali Mandaka, described the induction as a defining moment in the professional lives of the new doctors.

He urged the inductees to practise with empathy, humility and respect for other healthcare professionals, stressing that effective medical practice depends on teamwork.

He also advised the new doctors to secure housemanship placements within the mandatory two-year period using their provisional registration certificates, warning that failure to do so could require them to sit for a reassessment examination.

The MDCN official further cautioned the doctors against careless use of social media and encouraged them to seek guidance from senior colleagues whenever necessary.

Speaking on behalf of the MDCN leadership, Mandaka reaffirmed the council’s support for institutions expanding Nigeria’s medical training capacity while maintaining professional standards.

“Our priority is to ensure that every doctor inducted into the profession is competent, compassionate, and ready to serve Nigeria’s healthcare needs,” he stated, adding that they should seek guidance from seniors whenever necessary.

In her remarks, Medical Elder, Prof. Adeola Adebola Shokunbi, advised the inductees to make compassion and honesty the hallmarks of their practice.

She urged them to embrace continuous medical education, maintain healthy relationships and resist the temptation to make financial considerations the sole motivation for practising medicine.

“A doctor who doesn’t read is a dangerous doctor,” she cautioned.

President/Vice Chancellor of Babcock University, Prof. Afolarin Olutunde Ojewole, congratulated the inductees and their families, urging the new doctors to prioritise quality patient care.

“No patient will ask about your graduation date, but about the care you give,” he said.

The provost of the college, Prof. Adeola Fowotade, described the induction as a covenant with humanity, noting that medicine is a calling rooted in service.

She encouraged the doctors to continue learning, adapting to changes in the profession and demonstrating genuine concern for the people they serve.