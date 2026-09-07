NAFDAC Links Progress in Local Production of Medicines to Policy Initiatives 

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, has said the Agency’s ‘5 Plus 5’ policy and Ceiling List initiatives have enhanced local production of medicines and medical devices.

She said this has led to an increase in the number of pharmaceutical manufacturing companies in the country from 174 to 190.

The DG gave a breakdown of the ‘overall impact of the 5+5/ ceiling list on local manufacturing as follows: 28 newly developed and retrofitted companies and 16 new facilities, making a total of 44, and resulting in a 25 percent increase in local manufacturing, as part of stimulating local manufacturing of the items.

Adeyeye made the assertion during the just concluded Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry LCCI organised ‘Invest in Nigeria Conference.

A statement signed by the Resident Media Consultant Sanyo Akintola, said Adeyeye used the opportunity to invite foreign investors from over 43 countries at the event to take advantage of the transformation of the food and drug regulatory framework in the country to register their presence in Nigeria.

The NAFDAC boss explained that the 5+5 Policy is a regulatory initiative by NAFDAC, designed in 2019 to phase out the importation of some medicines selected through scientific survey and critical analysis.

According to her, the selected products, which are those for which local manufacturers have the capacity to produce, are prohibited from entering Nigeria and can only be manufactured locally, adding that stakeholders are required to set up facility locally or go into contract manufacturing from existing suitably qualified local manufacturers.

The Ceiling List, an additional regulatory directive to facilitate local manufacturing, she said, increased the number of certain products that were restricted from being imported into Nigeria to 36 from nine in 2020.

The DG further stated the policies have jointly facilitated a notable increase in facility layouts submissions for both Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Companies.

The Executive Order of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, that provided zero tariffs, excise duties, and Value-Added Tax (VAT) on imported machinery, equipment, and raw materials for local healthcare manufacturing has added a boost to the pharmaceutical industry.

As of June 2026, the DG said a total of 176 pharmaceutical companies underwent layout reviews (Existing and new companies) and approval by the Agency (Existing companies – 70 and new companies – 106).

She maintained this trend indicated a shift from importation to local production, reflecting growing industry confidence and investment,” the statement said.

Specifically, NAFDAC said that importation of drug products in these two categories decreased by 70 percent.

As a result of these initiatives, the ratio of imports: locally manufactured pharmaceutical products have shifted – from 70:30 (2019) to 50:50 (2025).

Adeyeye also said that the policy initiatives have led to an expansion of contract manufacturing partnerships, stressing that more companies are actively seeking partnerships with GMP-compliant local manufacturers.

She said the number of companies doing contract manufacturing jumped from 10 in 2019 to 87 in 2026, adding that this approach reduces reliance on international supply chains and supports the development of domestic production capacity. ‘

The rise in contract manufacturing reflects a strategic move toward sustainable and scalable local operations,’ she said, adding that existing facilities are undergoing retrofitting and upgrades to meet international current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) standards.

To qualify as a contract manufacturer, she said that companies must meet stringent requirements and have idle capacity to manufacture for contract givers.

The DG further explained that 37 existing manufacturers are under construction upgrading, while 28 of the existing manufacturers have completed construction and are operational.

She said: ‘There has been a marked increase in foreign investment, particularly in the medical devices sector,’ adding that international investors are entering joint ventures with Nigerian firms to establish local manufacturing facilities, further boosting industrial growth.

There has also been an increase in technology transfer of formulations for which there is local capacity.

The DG stated the number of new pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers is steadily increasing with 16 new pharmaceutical manufacturers and six new medical devices & In-vitro diagnostics (IVDs) manufacturers.