Army Adopts Mission Command to Counter Insecurity, New Book Reveals

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

A new book examining the leadership approach of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu, has been unveiled in Abuja.

Titled “The Shaibu Doctrine: Mission Command and the Remaking of Nigeria’s Army at War”, the book analyzes how the army is tackling insecurity through mission command, a strategy that gives commanders clear goals and the freedom to take initiative on the ground.

Announcing the publication at a press briefing, lead author Dr. AK Etta Peters said the book aims to spark a national conversation on military leadership, doctrine, and the future of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

“This is not just documentation of events. It is rigorous scholarship with deep operational insight, preserving leadership lessons for future generations,” Peters said.

He described the book as a tribute to leadership in action, noting that Gen. Shaibu’s adoption of mission command has made the Army “more adaptive, more professional, and more connected to the people it serves.”

According to the authors, the strategy has led to improved troop morale, faster operations, better civil-military relations, and notable gains against insurgency.

“The gains we are recording are not by accident. They are the product of doctrine, discipline, and decisive leadership. Firepower alone will not win this war. We need ideas. We need doctrine. We need to institutionalize the lessons we are learning” Peters stated.

Co-author Dr. M.S. Abubakar, a security expert, said Nigeria has been battling insurgency since 2009 and that Gen. Shaibu’s approach marks a clear departure from past methods.

“Put the men on the ground, tell them what to do, and they know how to get it done,” Abubakar explained. “This is turning around the story. The Nigerian Army has regained ground and we are winning the war more rapidly.”

He described the fight against insurgency as asymmetric warfare, where enemies live within us, making mission command a more effective approach.

The authors noted the book aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, and that the President wrote the foreword.

Dr. Peters said the book will serve as a strategic framework for policymakers, an institutional record for the military, and a resource for scholars and cadets.

The book was co-authored by Dr. Sunday Adejoh of the Nigerian Defence Academy.