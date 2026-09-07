2027: Bauchi APC Crisis Deepens as Ex-Dep Gov, Aspirants, Thousands Dump Party

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The unresolved internal crisis within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State has deepened, with prominent chieftains and former governorship and legislative aspirants resigning from the party ahead of the 2027 general election.

The latest development has heightened concerns over the party’s internal cohesion, coming at a time when the APC was expected to be consolidating its structures and reconciling aggrieved members ahead of general election.

Among the prominent figures said to have recently resigned were former deputy governor of Bauchi State, Alhaji Sagir Aminu Saleh; former two-time APC governorship aspirant, Captain Muhammad Bala Jibrin; and Hon. Sunusi Aliyu Kunde, a close associate of former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, among many others.

There were also reports that other prominent party members, including Alhaji Ahmed Shuaibu, popularly known as Raba Gardama, may leave the APC, although this could not be independently confirmed as of the time of filing this report.

The latest wave of resignations came despite reconciliation efforts by the APC, including the state reconciliation committee led by former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara.

Aggrieved members have repeatedly accused the party leadership of injustice, lack of internal democracy and alleged imposition of candidates during its primaries for the 2027 elections.

Saleh, who served as deputy governor during the administration of former Governor Isa Yuguda, formally resigned his APC membership in a letter dated August 19, 2026.

The letter, addressed to the APC chairman of Katagum Local Government Area through the party chairman of Matsango Ward, Azare, cited personal reasons for his resignation.

Captain Muhammad Bala Jibrin, a former National Auditor of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and a two-time APC governorship aspirant in Bauchi State, in a letter dated August 31, 2026, addressed to the APC chairman of Nasarawa/Bakin Kasuwa Ward in Azare, Katagum Local Government Area, said his resignation and withdrawal of support for the party would take immediate effect.

Another prominent APC member, Hon. Sunusi Aliyu Kunde, in a letter dated August 10, 2026 and addressed to the APC chairman of Beti Ward in Misau Local Government Area, Kunde said he was resigning from the party “with a heavy heart.”

Similarly, an aspirant for Katagum Federal Constituency, Hon. Tijjani Mohammed Aliyu, resigned from the party, alleging that the primaries were characterised by predetermined results, vote allocation and violations of party guidelines.

Hon. Abubakar Dahuwa Abdulkadir also withdrew his membership, alleging that the party failed to conduct the planned direct primary election for the Azare/Madangala State Assembly constituency.

Other members reported to have left the party included Hon. Sulaiman Sunusi Lalaye, Sani Muhammad Night, Hon. Rabi’u Abubakar Bishi and Mohammed Bakoji Maiwada.

Burial Plans Announced for Mother of THISDAY Arts Editor

The family of the late Sir Daniel C.W. Uwaezuoke of Ifite, Ogbunike, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State, has announced burial arrangements for his widow, Lady Elizabeth Chinwe Uwaezuoke (née Onyekwuluje), who died at the age of 93 on May 16.

According to a statement signed by Sir Barr. Chike Uwaezuoke on behalf of the family, Lady Elizabeth’s remains will be interred in her hometown of Ifite, Ogbunike, following funeral rites scheduled for September and October.

The funeral programme will begin with a service of songs on Monday, September 28, at Christ Church, Uwani, Enugu, at 5 p.m.

The wake-keep will hold on Thursday, October 8, at the compound of the late Sir Dan Uwaezuoke, Ifite, Ogbunike, at 5 p.m.

Her remains will depart the University on the Niger Teaching Hospital Mortuary, Iyi-Enu, Ogidi, at 7 a.m. on Friday, October 9. The funeral cortege will stop at the compound of the late Engr. Onyekwuluje at Ire, Ogidi, before proceeding to Ifite, Ogbunike.

A lying-in-state will be held at the late Sir Dan Uwaezuoke’s compound from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., followed by the funeral service at St Mark’s Anglican Church, Ogbunike, at 10 a.m. Interment will take place immediately after the service, followed by entertainment of guests at the late Sir Dan Uwaezuoke’s compound and Okolomesike Primary School field.

A thanksgiving service will be held on Sunday, October 11, at St Mark’s Church, Ifite, Ogbunike, at 9 a.m.

Lady Elizabeth is survived by eight children, including THISDAY Arts Editor and former Deputy Editor (Sunday), Okechukwu Uwaezuoke, and 12 grandchildren.

Her other surviving children are Sir Barr. Chike Uwaezuoke, Dr Chinedu Uwaezuoke, Sir Arc. Chuka Uwaezuoke, Dr Tochukwu Uwaezuoke, Venerable Prof. Nkachukwu Uwaezuoke, Dr Chukwunonso Uwaezuoke, and Ms Ifeoma Uwaezuoke.

The funeral arrangements were announced by Sir Barr. Chike Uwaezuoke on behalf of the family.