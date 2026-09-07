Abiodun’s Leadership Attracting Investment, Transforming Ogun, Says Akinmade

The Special Adviser to the Ogun State Governor on Information and Strategy, Hon. Kayode Akinmade, has said Governor Dapo Abiodun’s leadership has transformed the state’s development trajectory and strengthened its position as one of Nigeria’s leading investment destinations.

Speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Abeokuta, Akinmade attributed the state’s growing appeal to the administration’s purposeful governance, political maturity, infrastructure development and commitment to creating a stable, business-friendly environment.

He said the administration had pursued its development agenda with passion, discipline, integrity and focus despite political and economic challenges.

According to him, Abiodun’s ability to maintain peace and stability while implementing ambitious development programmes had enhanced investor confidence and created opportunities for businesses, residents and communities across the state.

“Governor Abiodun plays politics without acrimony. He understands that political differences should not be allowed to destroy relationships, communities or the larger society.

“His approach is anchored on political maturity, restraint and a commitment to the larger interest of Ogun State. He has consistently avoided actions that could overheat the polity because he understands that peace and stability are essential to development,” Akinmade said.

The Special Adviser said the even distribution of development across the state was another major feature of the administration.

He explained that investments in roads and other critical infrastructure, healthcare, education, housing, agriculture, youth development and social interventions had been extended across the three senatorial districts.

“Governor Abiodun believes government’s impact must be felt by the people. That is why his administration has paid attention to communities across the state, ensuring that development is not concentrated in one particular area,” he said.

Akinmade listed the Gateway International Airport, road construction and rehabilitation, housing projects, the completion of the 108-unit Mohammed Buhari Estate, the Gateway Medical Centre of Excellence, the Onijanganjangan Power Project and the reconstruction of the MKO Abiola Sports Arena among the administration’s major interventions.

He also cited investments in healthcare, educational infrastructure and agriculture as key projects contributing to the state’s economic and social development.

According to him, the projects, combined with the administration’s economic policies, had strengthened Ogun’s industrial base and improved its capacity to attract and retain investors.

“The governor understands that investors need stability, predictability and an environment where businesses can operate with confidence. His administration has deliberately created that environment.

“That is why Ogun State is increasingly being regarded as a destination for investment, enterprise and economic opportunities,” Akinmade said.

He added that Abiodun’s calm, polished and measured approach to governance had improved the state’s image in its dealings with investors, businesses, development partners and other stakeholders.

“Governor Abiodun brings to governance a level of composure, exposure and strategic thinking that has helped to shape the image of Ogun State. He understands that the image of a state is itself an economic asset,” he said.

Akinmade maintained the governor had remained focused on development rather than political distractions, choosing to build infrastructure, strengthen institutions and lay sustainable foundations for present and future generations.

He said the administration’s performance should be measured not only by completed projects, but also by the confidence restored in the state, opportunities created and foundations laid for sustainable economic growth.

“A trailblazer does not merely occupy office; he changes the trajectory of the place he leads.

“Governor Dapo Abiodun is changing the trajectory of Ogun State. He has shown that a government can pursue ambitious development while maintaining peace, political stability and responsible engagement with all stakeholders.

“Most importantly, he has changed the way Ogun sees itself and the way others perceive the state. That is one of the enduring marks of his leadership,” Akinmade said.