Imo Community Seeks Govt’s Intervention Over Alleged Security Brutality

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The President-General of Udo Peoples Assembly (UPA), Udo Autonomous Community in Ezinihite Local Government Area of Imo State, Collins Onyewuchi, has appealed to relevant government authorities to investigate alleged cases of excessive use of force and infringement of the rights of residents of the community.

Onyewuchi also called on security agencies to exercise restraint and adhere to established rules of engagement when responding to disputes or security concerns in the community.

He made the appeal while recounting a series of incidents which, according to him, had heightened tension and fear among residents of Udo.

Speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt, yesterday, he explained that a major source of the dispute is the process for selecting and recognising a traditional ruler for the community following the death and burial of the former traditional ruler in 2020.

According to him, Udo constitution provides a process for determining which village produces the traditional ruler before candidates emerge.

He said disagreements arose over the process, while the state government subsequently presented a staff of office to one of the contenders.

Onyewuchi said the UPA wrote to the governor over the matter but, after receiving no response, approached the court seeking clarification on the applicable process.

He stressed that the matter remains before the court, with the relevant government parties represented.

He therefore appealed to all parties to allow the judicial process to run its course, saying community members should not be subjected to intimidation or excessive force over a matter already before a competent court.

Onyewuchi alleged that the latest major incident occurred on August 10, during preparations by women of the community for their annual August meeting.

He claimed that “a group of persons arrived at Umunnore village during a prayer gathering and attempted to disrupt the activity.” He further alleged that an altercation followed and that a firearm was discharged during the incident.

According to him, security personnel subsequently entered parts of the community, leading to the arrest of about eight youths.

He alleged that some residents were assaulted and that some required medical attention. The detained youths, he said, were eventually released on August 13.

Onyewuchi said the incident disrupted the women’s planned three-day August programme and created additional tension in the community.

He also raised concerns over property allegedly taken during the operation, saying some items had since been returned but that certain phones and a laptop belonging to residents had not, according to him, been recovered.

The UPA PG appealed to the police and other security agencies to investigate the allegations and establish what transpired during the incident.

He said the community was particularly concerned about reports and messages circulating on social media which he alleged were capable of escalating tensions.

Onyewuchi also referred to earlier incidents in which, according to him, community members were reported to security agencies over alleged plans to cause disturbances. He said some of those concerns were subsequently resolved without violence.

He appealed to the Imo State Government, police authorities and other relevant security agencies to ensure that disputes within Udo are handled through dialogue, lawful procedures and proportionate security measures.

“We want the relevant government agencies to address the alleged infringement of fundamental human rights and brutality against our people,” Onyewuchi said.

He maintained that Udo residents were willing to cooperate with lawful authorities, but urged security agencies to distinguish between genuine security threats and community disputes.

He also called on residents and all parties to the traditional leadership dispute to remain peaceful while awaiting the determination of the court.

The UPA leader said the community’s immediate priority was to restore calm and ensure that residents could conduct legitimate community activities without fear.