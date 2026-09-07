ADC Guber Candidate Receives APM Defectors in Oyo

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Oyo State governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Adegboyega Taofeek Adegoke, has received defectors from the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in Ogo Oluwa and Surulere Local Government Areas of the state into the ADC.

He received the defectors during his thank-you visit to Ogbomoso area of the state.

The defectors, who came out in their hundreds, pledged their loyalty to the ADC and further assured the governorship candidate of working for the success of the party in the forthcoming elections.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Apostle Taiwo Olaleru and Alhaji Bashiru Ganiyu said they have discovered that the APM, which is an offshoot of the present administration, is full of deceit and lies, noting that they are delighted to join the ADC.

Olaleru said: “We have discovered that we need to move to a better party and we see the ADC and its governorship candidate, Olooye Adegoke, as a place we should move to and the person we can trust.”

Also speaking, Ganiyu said they were happy to join the ADC, stating that they have the hope that the party would bring dividends of democracy to the people of their area.

“We have also been hearing about Olooye Adegoke and his philanthropic efforts. We are pleased to be in his party and we prayed that his aspirations to govern the state will be crowned with victory,” he said.

While welcoming the defectors into the ADC, Adegoke assured them of equal opportunities like other members, urging them however to be dedicated and work towards the progress of the party.

Speaking earlier in Iseyin, Adegoke promised the people of Oke Ogun the establishment of a specialist hospital that would cater for the medical needs of the people of the zone.

“I have the plan to establish a specialist hospital in the Oke Ogun area of Oyo State to take care of the health needs of the people,” he said.

According to him, the establishment of the hospital would also come with its attendant benefits such as infrastructural and economic development of the zone.

He added that he would uplift the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, (LAUTECH), Iseyin Campus, maintaining that the College of Agricultural Sciences and Renewable Natural Resources in Iseyin would receive his attention when he is sworn in as the governor of the state next year.