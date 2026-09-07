Troops Flush Out Bandits in Sokoto, Recover Arms Cache

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Troops of the COAS Special Intervention Battalion 7, Sector 2 of Operation FANSAN YAMMA have dislodged terrorist elements in Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State, and recovered a cache of high-calibre weapons and mobility assets during a series of clearance operations in the Northwest.

The offensive, which formed part of the military’s ongoing campaign to clear identified terrorist enclaves, saw soldiers advance through multiple flashpoints in the border LGA. The operation targeted areas long used as transit and staging points by armed groups operating across the North West.

According to a statement issued by the acting Army Public Relations Officer, Lt Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, the troops moved through Manu, Alkasim, and Kandam villages before pushing into the Magarya forest axis, a location described by security sources as one of the major hideouts used by terrorists in Tangaza and adjoining communities.

Osoba said contact was made with the terrorists inside the Magarya forest. The troops engaged the insurgents with superior firepower, forcing them to abandon their positions and flee deeper into the forest in disarray.

Following the encounter, the troops conducted follow-up sweeps and a thorough search of the general area. The exercise led to the recovery of significant arms and equipment abandoned by the fleeing terrorists.

Items recovered included one PKT general-purpose machine gun, AK-47 rifles, and a large quantity of 7.62 x 54mm belted ammunition. The troops also recovered motorcycles and assorted logistical and miscellaneous items used to support the group’s operations in the area.

He said the recovery of the heavy weapon and ammunition would degrade the capacity of the terrorists to carry out attacks on nearby villages and to move freely along border routes into Sokoto and neighboring states.

Operation FANSAN YAMMA was launched to consolidate gains against banditry and terrorism across the Northwest. Sector 2 has in recent weeks intensified patrols and clearance missions aimed at denying criminal elements freedom of movement in the Sokoto, Zamfara, and Katsina State axis.

Residents in Tangaza have for months raised concerns over attacks and movement of armed men around forest corridors. The latest operation is expected to ease pressure on communities in Manu, Alkasim, Kandam and other agrarian settlements that have borne the brunt of the insecurity.

The military authorities said troops have maintained a strong operational posture in the general area and are continuing to dominate the terrain to ensure total security for surrounding communities. Surveillance and fighting patrols are also being sustained to prevent a return of the dislodged elements.

With the latest recoveries, security officials said the focus would now shift to mopping-up operations and intelligence-driven raids aimed at tracking the fleeing terrorists. The army reiterated its commitment to sustaining the offensive until normalcy is fully restored across the North-west region.