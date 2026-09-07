Nigeria Customs Seizes N3.951bn Worth of Illicit Goods, Arrest Three Suspects

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, of the has seized N3.951 billions worths of illicit goods comprising mainly of psychotropic substance and four high grade mercury cylinder.

Speaking at the formal handing over of the seized items in Lagos, Comptroller, Federal Operations Unit, Gambo Aliyu, said the development demonstrates public safety. He said the illicit movement of cannabis sativa and other controlled substances poses a serious threat to public health, national security and the future of the young people.

He noted that such substances fuel addiction, criminality, violence and other social problems.

He also noted that it reflects the importance of strategic partnership in the fight against smuggling and other forms of transborder crime.

According to him, “The Psychotropic Substances being handed over today were intercepted and seized by the gallant officers and men of this unit during our sustained anti-smuggling operations along the boarder corridor , highways, and other strategic locations within our area of responsibility (AOR).

“Our recent decisive enforcement action was deliberate against drugs trafficking syndicates in the Zone, and this effort led to the interceptions of the following: 5,669 parcels, and 19 sacks of synthetic strain of cannabis sativa weighing 3,116.9KG; 31/2 packs of Grinded Cannabis (Skunk) weighing 3.45kg; 2 packs of Granula Cannabis (Skunk) weighing 1kg; 11 small packs of Granula Cannabis (Skunk) weighing 0.35kg; 24 packets of backwoods Russian Cream Cigars weighing 0.5g.

“49 wraps of Cannabis (Skunk) weighing 26.1kg; 1 wrap of Crystal Methamphetamine weighing 0.35kg are being formally handed over to the NDLEA for further investigation and other necessary action in accordance with its statutory mandate. Other items also being handed over include 1,754 packs and 6, 948 sachet of 225mg, 100mg of Tramadol Tablets, 1200 Hypnox Tablets 1mg, and 97 bottles of Codeine Syrup.”

Aliyu acknowledged that the Nigeria Customs Service, through strengthening the integrity of the supply chain would continue to support the efforts of the NDLEA by disrupting the movement of narcotic drugs and illicit goods across Nigeria’s borders.

“We are equally committed to providing relevant information and supporting further investigation whenever necessary. The formal transfer of these items to the NDLEA will enable the Agency to conduct the appropriate forensic, investigative and prosecutorial processes in accordance with the law,” he said.

In a similar vein, “Our vigilant officers also intercepted and seized four Cylinders of a chemical weighing 34.5kg each confirmed to be high grade mercury that is used in small scale for illegal mining of gold. This item has dual purposes, it has significant environmental hazards and it is controlled by MINAMATA CONVENTION. The chemicals will be handed over to the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) which is the appropriate environmental regulatory competence for further agency actions.”