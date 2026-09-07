Obidient Connect Texas Announces Grand Rally in Houston to Drive Diaspora Support 

* Register and contribute so the will of the people counts on January 16, 2027, Osemene urges Nigerians in Teexas

Following the successful inauguration of its leadership structure, Obidient Connect Texas has announced a grand rally in Houston on October 10, 2026, aimed at amplifying the message of Obidient Connect among Obidients and other well-meaning Nigerians across the state.

The rally scheduled to hold at 16756 Westheimer Parkway, (George Bush Park) Houston, Texas at 12 noon, will serve as a major mobilisation platform to accelerate registration on ObidientConnect.com, expand grassroots organisation, and encourage lawful diaspora contributions in support of citizen-led electoral infrastructure ahead of Nigeria’s presidential election scheduled for January 16, 2027.

Leader of Obidient Connect Texas, Prof. Sam Osemene, described the forthcoming event as a critical step in translating diaspora passion into structured action.

“The successful inauguration of our leadership has given us a solid foundation. Now we must move from structure to scale,” Prof. Osemene said.

“The Houston rally on October 10 is designed to bring together Nigerians in Texas to fully adopt Obidient Connect, to register, and make lawful contributions that will help build the organisational capacity needed across Nigeria’s 176,864 polling units.

“Our goal is simple but urgent – to ensure that the will of the people is not only expressed but protected and counted on 16 January 2027. This platform gives us the tools to organise properly, and the Houston rally is our opportunity to drive mass adoption and sustained support from the diaspora.”

Obidient Connect is the citizen-led platform developed by the Prof. Pat Utomi-led Big Tent Coalition, to organise supporters polling unit by polling unit, engage the diaspora transparently, and strengthen vote protection and electoral transparency.

The Texas chapter has been charged with expanding awareness, encouraging registration, and coordinating lawful fundraising among Nigerians in the state.

The October 10 rally will feature goodwill messages from Mr. Peter Obi, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, and Prof. Utomi, leader of Big Tent Coalition, briefings on the platform’s features, live registration support, and clear guidance on official donation channels.

Participants will be urged to avoid informal collections and to channel all support exclusively through the designated Obidient Connect platform to maintain transparency and accountability.

Osemene further noted that the presence and active participation of Nigerians in Texas will send a strong signal of diaspora commitment to credible elections and accountable governance in Nigeria.

“Every registration and every lawful contribution strengthens the infrastructure that allows ordinary citizens to participate, observe and protect the integrity of the process,” he added.

“We invite all Obidients and other well-meaning Nigerians in Texas to join us in Houston on October 10. Together we can help ensure that the people’s will counts in 2027.”