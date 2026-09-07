CBN Reforms: Building New Tracks for Nigeria’s Next Economy

Nume Ekeghe

For three years, analysts have followed the reforms of the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) under Olayemi Cardoso with a mix of scrutiny and measured optimism, watching how far businesses are prepared to move onto the tracks the CBN has been laying down.

The apex bank, as a catalyst of economic reform, has never been more scrutinised – some of it a genuine push to hold the institution to the transparency and accountability standards it has itself set out to restore and some of it criticism dressed in political or personal agendas. The distinction that matters is where conjecture gets misrepresented as fact to smear the institution and those implementing its policies.



Recent commentary on the CBN’s 2025 financial statements has raised questions about disclosure and comparability worth addressing on their own terms. The summary statements and the joint auditor’s report disclose that the CBN Financial Reporting Manual applied to the bank from 1 January 2025, that this differs from the IFRS-based framework used the prior year, and that year-on-year figures are accordingly not directly comparable. The auditors also issued an unmodified opinion with an emphasis of matter relating to Section 38 of the CBN Act. None of this is hidden, since it is stated on the record, by the CBN’s own external auditors.



That distinction matters because a change in reporting basis, a flagged emphasis of matter, and a summary that omits disclosures reserved for the full statements are standard features of how central banks present abridged annual accounts pending the full audited report. They invite technical scrutiny, and that scrutiny is legitimate. They do not, on their own, establish deception. Where specific treatments are contested, the appropriate response is a like-for-like accounting reconciliation, not a presumption of bad faith. Cardoso’s wider record is better assessed against the bank’s policy decisions, governance reforms and measurable impact than against a single disputed reading of a summary statement.



That record begins with what the reforms replaced. The decade before Cardoso demanded a mastery of volatility rather than corporate strategy, where treasurers hunted parallel-market arbitrage across multiple FX windows instead of optimising production, while ad hoc interventions and unbacked monetary expansion kept growth erratic. Over the past three years, the CBN has dismantled that legacy system, shifting from emergency damage control to a permanent structural foundation, opening new tracks for capital across key sectors.

Four Pillars of the New Equilibrium

True inflation targeting: The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) held its benchmark rate at 26.5 per cent, resisting pressure to ease early. Headline inflation has decelerated to 15.43 per cent, restoring the baseline predictability businesses need for multi-year planning.

Exit from quasi-fiscal financing. The CBN has stepped back from direct developmental lending, including the Anchor Borrowers Scheme, and enforced strict limits on Ways and Means advances – separating monetary policy from fiscal spending and removing unbacked money creation at the source.



FX unification and liquidity depth: Collapsing the multiple-window FX regime into a market-determined float cleared structural bottlenecks. The official-parallel spread has narrowed to under two per cent, and gross external reserves have climbed past $53 billion – the highest level in over 17 years.

Banking recapitalisation: A tenfold increase in the minimum paid-in capital threshold, to N500 billion for international banks, has injected N4.65 trillion in fresh equity into 33 compliant institutions, shifting banks from short-term trading hubs into anchors for long- term industrial financing.

The Cost of Stability

This shift exchanges easy trading-floor profits for a harder requirement: genuine operational efficiency. An Monetary Policy Rate of 26.5 per cent keeps borrowing costs high in the near term,but it also filters out business models built on FX speculation rather than productivity. Nigeria’s approach echoes structural adjustments elsewhere: Brazil’s Real Plan (1994) decoupled its central bank from fiscal spending, much as the CBN’s hard line on Ways and Means has curbed Nigeria’s inflationary spiral; India’s 2015–2017 recapitalisation drive mirrors the N4.65 trillion exercise here; and Egypt’s 2016 currency float, followed by an foreign direct investment (FDI) surge, is a path Nigeria appears to be retracing.



A functioning FX window has also revived the forwards and derivatives market. Private equity in long-gestation assets like agribusiness can lock in 12-to-24-month forward rates; importers of capital equipment can shield capex budgets across order-to-delivery cycles and with reserves above $53 billion, banks can price and settle these contracts with confidence the CBN can back them at maturity.

Where the New Tracks are Opening

Agribusiness has shifted from fragile, state-dependent lending toward large-scale commercial funding. Niger State secured a N1 trillion investment commitment from Chinese consortiums, deploying over 600 John Deere tractors and a dedicated 10-megawatt power plant for cold-chain logistics. The federal government (FG) and Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) have structured a $500 million agribusiness fund for the Niger Delta, while the World Bank has approved $1.25 billion for agricultural value chains and MSME digital inclusion.



Fintech has moved from speculative early-stage growth towards institutional infrastructure. Nigeria’s top nine fintechs now carry a combined valuation of $10.6 billion, led by Flutterwave ($3 billion), OPay ($2.75 billion) and Moniepoint, past the Unicorn threshold at $1 billion. CBN guardrails around digital assets, BVN verification and agent banking are accelerating consolidation.



Manufacturing is plugging into the Real Sector Support Facility through the Differentiated Cash Reserve Requirement (RSSF-DCRR). With the standard CRR at 45 per cent, a large share of bank deposits sits frozen at the CBN; the DCRR lets banks release those funds for greenfield or brownfield manufacturing at a concessionary nine per cent rate, a seven-year minimum tenor, a two-year moratorium, and obligor limits up to N10 billion per project strictly for backward integration, local content and import substitution.

Petrochemical and packaging firms are building local raw-material processing; pharmaceutical companies are tapping the window for WHO-compliant cleanrooms; FMCG giants are sourcing local sorghum and cassava derivatives to insulate production costs from FX volatility.

These tracks are converging: agribusiness supplies scale, fintech supplies payment rails, manufacturing builds the value-addition core, and recapitalised banks distribute capital efficiently down the chain.

Limits, Risks, and the Missing Pieces

Monetary discipline provides a predictable framework, but durable growth depends on navigating real constraints:

Time Lags: policy changes take months to show up in jobs and output; businesses must survive the tightening cycle first.

Trade-Offs: manufacturers must balance insulated 9% DCRR loans against working capital lines exposed to standard rates above 30 per cent.



External Shocks: oil price swings, logistics crises or geopolitical conflict can weaken reserves and undercut policy gains.

Fiscal Execution Dependency: without follow-through on power, transport and security, businesses will keep diverting monetary headroom into private generators and private security rather than expansion.



For corporate Nigeria, the signal is clear: the era of building profit around currency arbitrage is fading. The tracks have been built by a resolute central bank, working to restore stakeholders’ trust in the institution’s mandate. Legitimate scrutiny of the institution’s numbers and governance has a role to play in that process and it is one of the disciplines that keeps reform honest. But scrutiny should sharpen decision-making, not substitute for it; conjecture dressed as conclusion serves no one, least of all the businesses trying to plan around a renewed stable framework. The restorative work and the track-building have come this far; what makes them durable is a different test. That now depends less on the noise around the CBN and more on how much the rest of the system, private capital included, catches up.