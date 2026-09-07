Firm Rolls Out ILO Programme to Build Nigeria’s SME Trainer Base

Jessica Erobomhan

Simply Exponential Consult Limited is set to roll out the International Labour Organisation’s (ILO) Start and Improve Your Business (SIYB) Train-the-Trainer programme in Lagos and Abuja, as it seeks to expand the pool of professionals providing structured support to Nigeria’s small businesses.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, Founder and Managing Partner of Simply Exponential Consult and ILO-certified Master Trainer, Mrs. Morounfayo Williams, said the programme was designed for professionals working with entrepreneurs and small businesses.

“It is a two-week hybrid certification initiative designed to build the capacity of professionals who support entrepreneurs and small businesses across Nigeria,” Williams said.

Williams said the programme would focus on three core training packages — Generate Your Business Idea (GYBI), Start Your Business (SYB) and Improve Your Business (IYB). Participants will also work with practical tools including business simulation games, role plays, “life cards”, record-keeping exercises and 12 participant manuals covering business planning, marketing, adult learning and trainer guides.

Also speaking, Director-General of the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), Mr. Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, represented by Mrs. Adenike Adebayo-Ajala, said the private sector supported initiatives that strengthen small businesses, create jobs and contribute to economic growth.

He said structured business training was particularly important in an environment where many small businesses struggle with the fundamentals required to remain viable.