Sampath Assumes Office as Managing Director/CEO of Champion Breweries

Champion Breweries Plc (“Champion” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Mr. Malolan Sampath has formally assumed office as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from 1 September 2026.

Sampath’s assumption of office follows the earlier announcement by the Board of Directors of his appointment as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer as part of the Company’s leadership transition arrangements.

Sampath is an accomplished executive with over 26 years of international leadership experience across the beverage, FMCG, manufacturing and agro-industrial sectors, with a strong track record of building, managing and transforming businesses across Africa.

His beverage and brewing experience includes serving as Managing Director of Unique Beverages in Angola and as Sales & Marketing Director for a PepsiCo bottling franchise, in addition to earlier experience in the brewing sector.

Prior to joining Champion Breweries Plc, he held the dual role of Managing Director, NPK Joint Venture, and Chief Marketing Officer at Indorama Eleme Fertilizers in Nigeria. He also previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Global Industries Limited, a Wilmar International joint venture in Zambia.

Sampath holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Management (MBA) from the Symbiosis Centre for Management & HRD, Pune, and a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Chennai.

The Board welcomes Mr. Sampath to Champion Breweries Plc and looks forward to working with him as the Company enters its next phase of growth and transformation.

With his extensive experience in manufacturing excellence, commercial execution, business transformation and leadership across diverse markets, the Board is confident that Mr. Sampath will provide the strategic leadership required to advance the Company’s objectives, strengthen its market position and deliver sustainable long-term value to shareholders and other stakeholders.

The Board also expresses its appreciation to Mr. Rasheed Ademola Adebiyi, Executive Director, Finance, for his leadership, dedication and commitment while serving as Acting Managing Director during the transition period.