Bendancer Eyes Guinness World Records Title for Longest Dance Marathon

Award-winning Nigerian professional dancer, choreographer and Founder of Bendancer Academy International, Benjamin Daniel Gabriel, professionally known as Bendancer, has officially announced his attempt to earn the Guinness World Records title for the Longest Dance Marathon by an individual, with an ambitious goal of dancing continuously for 168 hours.

The historic attempt is scheduled to take place from 21 to 27 September 2026 at Freedom Park, Lagos, where members of the public, the creative industry, dance enthusiasts and supporters from across Nigeria and beyond will gather to witness one of the country’s most ambitious endurance dance events.

With over 18 years of experience in dance, Bendancer has built a career defined by artistic excellence, discipline and a deep commitment to using movement as a powerful form of storytelling. He previously served as the North East Zonal Dance Coordinator for the Dance Guild of Nigeria, contributing to the growth and development of dance across the region while mentoring emerging talent and promoting artistic excellence.

As the founder of Bendancer Academy International, a fully registered organisation, Bendancer has remained committed to nurturing the next generation of dancers through training, mentorship and performance opportunities.

His work spans multiple creative disciplines, including choreography, creative direction, dance consultancy, modelling and fitness instruction, reflecting a career dedicated to expanding the possibilities of performance and artistic expression.

Speaking on the upcoming attempt, Bendancer said: “Dance has shaped every part of who I am. This attempt isn’t just about breaking a record; it’s about showing young people that with discipline, resilience and belief, what seems impossible can become reality. I’m carrying the dreams of many creatives with me onto that stage.”

Throughout the seven-day attempt, Freedom Park will remain open to the public, creating opportunities for supporters to witness history in the making while celebrating Nigerian music, movement and creativity. The event is expected to bring together artists, cultural stakeholders, corporate organisations, media partners and members of the public in support of what promises to be a landmark moment for Nigerian dance.

Bendancer’s career reached a defining milestone when he joined Made Kuti and The Movement, becoming the first and only male dance artist in the history of the Kuti family to perform within their renowned performance tradition at the New Afrika Shrine. The achievement marked a significant moment in his career and further established his place within Nigeria’s contemporary dance landscape.

His professional journey has also included performances and contributions to several notable artistic and cultural initiatives, including Felabration (2021–2025), Project Asia, Global Citizenship 2021, Trophy Shout International Festival 2021, and performances connected with the Big Brother Naija Finale in 2021. In 2020, he hosted his first dance workshop in Bauchi, while he has also facilitated leadership and dance development workshops organised in collaboration with the National Association of Nigeria Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP), NICO and the British Council, reflecting his continued commitment to dance education and capacity building.

For Bendancer, this Guinness World Records attempt represents far more than a personal milestone. It is an opportunity to celebrate resilience, discipline and the limitless possibilities of the creative arts while shining a global spotlight on Nigerian dance and inspiring young people to pursue their dreams with dedication and purpose.

As preparations continue, Bendancer invites Nigerians and the global creative community to be part of this historic journey and witness a defining moment in Nigeria’s performing arts history.