Wale Tinubu’s Hidden Passion

Give it to him! When the roll call of Nigeria’s biggest names in the oil and gas industry is written, Jubril Adewale Tinubu’s name is likely to command a sizable space on the list. He has not simply reshaped the oil and gas landscape; in many respects, he has helped reinvent its possibilities and taken Nigeria’s energy story beyond the familiar borders of the country.

Away from the serious suits, boardroom battles, billion-naira conversations, and the business of moving energy across borders is a rather unexpected JAT, as fondly called, is a man with music running through his veins.

Indeed, if fate had taken him down a different road and the oil industry had somehow missed out on his services, chances are he would have found himself behind a music console, producing beats, creating sounds and perhaps telling artistes, “Let’s do that take again!”

One can almost picture it.

The lights dim at a major music concert. The crowd is already buzzing. Suddenly, the hypeman grabs the microphone and screams, “JAT in the building!”

And just like that, the place erupts.

His love for music is not the polite kind reserved for executives who occasionally nod to a good song at a party. It is genuine, instinctive and deeply rooted.

And then there is the dancing.

Those who know him closely will tell you that JAT is not one of those men who merely stands at a party, gently tapping his feet while pretending to be busy with his phone. No! The man can actually move.

Unfortunately, the unforgiving demands of the corporate world have conspired against this entertaining side of him. Board meetings have replaced dance floors; strategy sessions have taken the place of studio sessions; and international business engagements have kept his dancing shoes firmly tucked away.

For years, JAT has been far too busy building enterprises and making consequential business decisions to worry about showing the world that the man who can discuss energy with the sharpest minds in the industry can also surrender to a good beat.

But those who know him well insist that the rhythm is still there.

Perhaps all he needs is a little less boardroom and a little more boogie.

Until then, the oil industry can keep enjoying its JAT. But somewhere beneath the polished corporate exterior is a music producer waiting for his encore.