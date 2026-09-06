  • Sunday, 6th September, 2026

Wike, AbdulRazaq and the Politics of Fallout 

Politics | 4 seconds ago

Politics has a way of turning yesterday’s friends into today’s fiercest critics. When power and interests collide, old alliances can quickly unravel, leaving behind accusations, bitter memories and a scramble to explain who caused the damage.

That is the atmosphere surrounding the growing political tension in Kwara State, where FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has accused Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of creating the crisis now troubling the state’s political space.

Wike’s message is blunt, as always: the fire in Kwara was not started by outsiders. According to him, it began within the governor’s own political house.

For AbdulRazaq and his supporters, however, the crisis may not be as simple as Wike presents it. But politics has never been a patient judge. Long before all the facts are known, loyalties shift, and sides are chosen.

For now, one thing is clear: the political temperature in Kwara is rising. And as the accusations fly, the governor may have to contend with a difficult truth about power—sometimes, the most dangerous fires do not come from outside. Sometimes, they start at home.

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