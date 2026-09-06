Bayo Adelabu: After the Political Setback, What Comes Next? 

In April 2026, Adebayo Adelabu resigned as Minister of Power to chase the Oyo State governorship. He left a cabinet position for a campaign, a bet that carries real personal cost. Needless to say, the bet did not pay off.

The APC adopted a consensus candidate process and handed the ticket to Senator Sharafadeen Alli. Adelabu chose not to fight it through internal appeals or the courts. He stepped back, citing a desire not to deepen divisions within the party.

For a man who has spent years building one of Oyo’s most recognisable political identities, this is a significant moment; of course, observers are quick to point out that it is not necessarily a final one.

According to experts, several paths lie ahead. He could work within the APC reconciliation process and use his demonstrated loyalty to position for a future federal appointment once the 2027 cycle is complete. He could actively campaign for Alli’s governorship bid, deploying his structures and resources to demonstrate the kind of party loyalty that earns long-term political goodwill.

If the APC route feels permanently closed, a senatorial bid for Oyo South is another option, one that keeps him in the national legislative arena without requiring him to restart from nothing.

There is also the defection option, which he has publicly denied. But his 2023 move to the Accord Party under comparable circumstances means that particular playbook is already written into his political biography.

Should he step back from partisan politics entirely, his credentials as a former CBN Deputy Governor of Operations and ICAN Fellow make a private sector return credible, not a retreat.

Adelabu has built real political capital in Oyo. Supporters are distributed across the state, and his name still commands attention in conversations about the state’s future. What those assets cannot do is hold their value indefinitely without a strategic direction.

In Nigerian politics, while clarity tends to attract support, prolonged ambiguity tends to drain it. Therefore, the next move matters.