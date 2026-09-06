In Their Father’s Name: Umahi’s Son Sworn in as LG Chairman in Ebonyi

The Umahi name has carried weight in Ebonyi State politics for years. Now it belongs to a new chapter. Osborne Umahi, son of Works Minister Senator David Umahi, has been sworn in as a Local Government Chairman, stepping into elective office under a surname that opens doors and, just as quickly, invites scrutiny.

His path to this point did not run through his father’s political machinery alone. Osborne left Nigeria for the United Kingdom at age 15 and returned with a civil engineering degree from the University of Surrey by 21. He later added a master’s in Finance and Investment Management from the University of Aberdeen, a combination that positioned him for corporate leadership well before he considered elected office.

\That leadership has already been tested. He serves as Managing Director of Brass Oil and Construction Limited, a company handling road projects, infrastructure work, and downstream petroleum stations across the country. He chairs Tyneside Oil & Gas, an upstream venture, and works as Director of Finance at Forte GCC Innovative Solutions, where he manages a cross-border portfolio spanning real estate, stocks and bonds.

Beyond the corporate roles sits a hospitality venture built entirely apart from his family’s traditional footprint. Osborne founded the Osborn La Palm Royal Resort, growing it into a five-star chain with properties in Port Harcourt, Abuja and Abakaliki. Through the Osborn Foundation, he has funded book donations to schools in Kano and covered secondary school tuition for indigent students in Ebonyi State.

None of that guarantees success at the grassroots level, where governance is measured differently. A local government chairman answers to market women, farmers and communities waiting on functional roads, clinics and basic services. It is a job where rallies count for little and results count for everything.

Osborne steps into that role carrying both an inherited name and an independent record. The ceremonies that marked his swearing-in will fade from memory soon enough. What follows- the roads fixed, the services delivered, the trust earned locally- will determine whether history remembers him as his father’s son or as a leader who built something of his own.