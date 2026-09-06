US Military Destroys Three Iranian Oil Tankers After Missile Attacks

•Iran vows more severe reprisals if attacks continue

The United States military yesterday said its forces struck and disabled three Iranian crude oil tankers after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched ballistic missiles toward two US Navy warships in regional waters.

But the Iranian military in a swift response, has vowed “more severe” retaliatory attacks on US naval vessels if Washington kept up its strikes on Iranian ships.

In a statement shared on US social media company X, CENTCOM said an aircraft carrier and a guided-missile destroyer successfully evaded multiple Iranian attacks, adding that no American personnel were injured.

According to the statement, US forces permanently disabled the M/T Downy off the coast of Kharg Island and the M/T Stark 1 near Jask. They also destroyed the unladen M/T Kylo, also known as the “Noxen,” in the Gulf of Oman after its crew was ordered to abandon ship.

CENTCOM said the vessels were part of a “multibillion-dollar shadow network” allegedly used to finance the IRGC and its regional proxies.

“Let the message to the IRGC be clear: If you shoot at two of our ships, we will impose an even higher economic cost — taking out three of yours,” CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper said.

“We will not hesitate to defend American forces, and if necessary, destroy Iran’s limited and exposed oil fleet,” he added.

Regional tensions have escalated since US-Israeli attacks on Iran began on February 28, with Tehran responding with missile and drone strikes against Israel and US interests across the region.

Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on June 18 concerning freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. Still, its implementation has stalled amid disagreements over security arrangements in the strait.

Meanwhile, Iran’s military has vowed retaliatory attacks on US naval vessels if Washington kept up its strikes on Iranian ships.

It also warned that if the insecurity and harassment of its ships and the naval blockade continue, its strikes on US military vessels in the region would be more severe than before.

“The US terrorist army is warned that if the evil actions, insecurity and harassment of Iranian ships and the naval blockade of Iran continue, the strikes by the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran against US military vessels in the region will be more severe than before and there is a possibility of their expansion,” the Khatam al-Anbiya central command said.