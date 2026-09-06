Oyebanji Congratulates Former Governor Oni on 72nd Birthday

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has congratulated a former Governor of the state, Chief Segun Oni, on the occasion of his 72nd birthday.

The governor, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, described Chief Oni as a man of honour who has rendered immense service to Ekiti State, Nigeria, and humanity at large.

Governor Oyebanji commended the former governor for his enduring contributions to the development of Ekiti, noting that he remains a distinguished statesman, patriot, community leader, and a politician whose virtues have positively impacted governance both in and out of office.

He further described Chief Oni as a symbol of humility, selflessness, and unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people, adding that his concern for the common man and dedication to the Ekiti project have continued to inspire many.

The governor also lauded Chief Oni for implementing people-oriented and welfarist policies during his tenure, noting that many of such initiatives have stood the test of time and continue to benefit the people of the State.

According to him, the former governor’s administration marked a significant phase in Ekiti’s multi-sectoral development, particularly in the areas of workers’ welfare, infrastructure, healthcare, and economic growth.

Governor Oyebanji added that Chief Oni’s contributions have earned him a lasting place in the positive trajectory of Ekiti’s development, stressing that he remains relevant in the ongoing quest for a more prosperous Ekiti and a greater Nigeria.

He prayed that God grants the former governor long life, sound health, and more fruitful years of service to the State, the nation, and humanity.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Ekiti State, I felicitate our dear distinguishing leader and statesman, Chief Segun Oni and pray that God blesses his new age with good health and happiness.”