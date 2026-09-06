World Igbo Congress Warns Politicians Against Threatening Igbos over Obi’s Presidential Ambition

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The World Igbo Congress (WIC) has warned politicians and their supporters against threatening or intimidating Igbo people because of their political choices, saying it will no longer remain silent when such actions endanger lives and property.

Vice-Chairman of the organisation, Basil Onwukwe, issued the warning during an interview with Rudolf Okonkwo on 90MinutesAfrica, as political activities intensify ahead of the 2027 general election.

Onwukwe said the WIC remained non-partisan but would not interpret its neutrality to mean indifference to threats against Igbo people involved in politics.

“Because we kept quiet when a particular state governor was threatening Peter Obi not to come to his state does not mean we don’t see what is going on,” he said.

He said the organisation was closely monitoring political developments in Nigeria and would take appropriate steps whenever political disagreements threatened the lives or property of Igbo people.

“There should not be any threat to any Igbo person in Nigeria anymore. World Igbo Congress wouldn’t tolerate such actions anymore,” Onwukwe said.

He urged politicians and their supporters to conduct their activities without bitterness, stressing that political differences should not degenerate into threats or violence.

“Everyone should engage in their politics without bitterness. Once the politics of anyone or a group becomes a threat to the life of any Igbo person, then they should be ready to contend with us,” he said.

Onwukwe assured Igbo people across Nigeria that the organisation was prepared to defend their lives and property, regardless of their political affiliations.

Speaking ahead of the WIC convention in Austin, Texas, he said the organisation had established networks aimed at supporting Igbo people living and doing business in different parts of the world.

He also disclosed that the WIC was working towards establishing an Igbo Credit Union in the United States.

According to him, the organisation was also pursuing plans for a Biafra Cenotaph and Monumental Park, an initiative proposed at its convention in Worcester, Massachusetts, last year.

“We can assure everyone that we are prepared to go to any length to defend the life and properties of any Igbo person in Nigeria,” Onwukwe said. “Igbo people are the most travelled of any group in Nigeria.”