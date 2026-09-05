NDC: We Have Governorship Candidates in All 28 States

Dismisses reports of gaps in 12 states as ‘false, malicious propaganda’

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has dismissed reports that it lacked governorship candidates in 12 states ahead of the 2027 general election, insisting that it had duly nominated candidates in all the 28 states where governorship elections would be held.

The party described the reports as “false, malicious” and calculated to undermine its growing political presence ahead of the elections.

In a statement issued yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, NDC said it had candidates in the 12 states allegedly identified as having no governorship candidates.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the NDC has duly nominated and has governorship candidates in all the 28 states where governorship elections will take place in 2027,” the party stated.

The NDC further declared that it was “fully prepared, fully structured, and fully on ground in every state of the federation,” stressing that it was not a regional party but “a national movement with candidates, structures, and supporters in all 36 states and the FCT.”

The party specifically listed its governorship candidates in the 12 states it said had been falsely presented as lacking candidates.

They include Senator Kabiru Marafa in Zamfara State; retired Rear Admiral Ibrahim Sanusi Kasim in Borno; Hon. John Odey in Cross River; Babanta Michael Okon in Akwa Ibom; Nwofe Boniface in Ebonyi; Yakubu Solomon Ndam in Plateau; Ilu-Barde Aliyu in Katsina; Alhaji Umar Usman Besse in Kebbi; Jonga Yahaya Gabakau in Yobe; Dutse Aminu Sani in Jigawa; Prof. Yahaya Mohammed Sani in Taraba; and Abdu Sidi Bomi in Niger State.

The party said the clarification became necessary following what it described as a false narrative circulating in sections of the media and social media platforms that it had no governorship candidates in the affected states.

It urged journalists, media organisations, bloggers and content creators to verify information before publishing, arguing that the spread of unverified claims could damage public confidence in both the media and democratic institutions.

“We urge media houses, journalists, bloggers, and content creators to scrutinise their sources and verify information before publishing. Journalism thrives on truth, not rumours,” the statement said.

The party added that it would not be distracted by what it described as “sponsored falsehoods,” maintaining that its focus remained on issue-based politics ahead of the 2027 elections.

The NDC also used the opportunity to position itself as an alternative to the established political parties, declaring that Nigerians were “tired of the old order” and “recycled failures.”

According to the party, its proposed political agenda would be anchored on security, employment creation, accountability and what it described as the rescue and rebuilding of Nigeria.

“The NDC is the preferred party to salvage Nigeria. With credible candidates, a clear manifesto, and a commitment to security, jobs, and accountability, we are ready to rescue and rebuild this nation in 2027,” it stated.

The party called on Nigerians to join its political movement, declaring: “The rescue mission has started.”