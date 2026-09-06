FG: Tinubu’s Reforms Have Achieved a Reasonable Degree of Price Stability and Economic Growth



Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi



The federal government has said President Bola Tinubu’s reforms have achieved a reasonable degree of price stability and economic growth, adding that the country was gradually moving towards economic and social stability.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye, stated this yesterday while speaking with journalists on the sidelines of a sensitisation workshop on the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme for the North-east geopolitical zone, held in Bauchi State.



The workshop, with the theme, “Increasing Intra-Regional Trade Through ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme,” was organised by the ECOWAS National Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the Bauchi State Government.

Enikanolaiye said the programme was part of efforts to bring Nigeria’s foreign policy closer to the people and create economic opportunities for businesses, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders.



He said, “One of the main reasons we decided to organise this workshop is in line with our 4D foreign policy framework, which places the Nigerian people at the centre of our foreign policy.

“We are looking at ways and means of bringing foreign policy closer to Nigerians at the grassroots in a manner that enhances their prosperity and expands economic opportunities within the West African region.”



According to him, the workshop was designed to encourage Nigerian businesses, including small and medium-sized enterprises, large-scale companies and agricultural enterprises, to explore opportunities within the West African sub-region and the wider African market.



He said the sensitisation programme would be held across the six geopolitical zones before concluding in Abuja.

Speaking on the state of the Nigerian economy, the minister said the economic reforms of President Tinubu’s administration had contributed to greater stability and growth.



He said, “Price fluctuations are a function of the macroeconomic and microeconomic policies of every country, but I can only speak for Nigeria on this occasion.

“I can say, without fear of contradiction, that the economic reforms of President Bola Tinubu have achieved a great degree of stabilisation and growth.



“You cannot promote economic development without growth. If your economy is suffering from zero or negative growth, there is no way we can talk about the benefits of development.

“So, we have attained that stage, and we are moving progressively towards economic development, social development and prosperity,” he added.



The minister acknowledged that inflation remained high but said it was declining, adding that other economic indicators were showing signs of improvement.

In his remarks, Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, said the state government was committed to supporting local investments and expanding opportunities for businesses.



The governor, who his deputy, Auwal Jatau, represented, said the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme was aimed at facilitating legitimate trade in qualifying products originating within the ECOWAS region, promoting investment, expanding markets, strengthening production and deepening economic cooperation among member states.



The governor also called for stronger economic cooperation among the North-east states, noting that the region possessed complementary economic strengths.