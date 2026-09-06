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Lekan Fatodu: When Swift Action Becomes the True Measure of Leadership

Life & Style | 5 seconds ago

A mother’s video on social media, describing how her daughter was allegedly prevented from representing Lagos in a sporting engagement, could easily have disappeared into the noise of the internet. Instead, it reached the desk of Lekan Fatodu, Director-General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, and he acted.

Fatodu was appointed to the role by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in February 2024, arriving with a background that blends journalism, communications and public service. He holds a mass communication degree from the University of Lagos and a diplomatic studies master’s from the University of Westminster, and previously served as Sanwo-Olu’s Senior Special Assistant on Sustainable Development Goals.

Since taking charge, his record has leaned heavily on structure. He set up talent hubs across all of Lagos’s IBILE divisions and formalised a working partnership with the Ministry of Education. Team Lagos went on to claim the overall title at the National Youth Games under his watch, a result that traces back to that groundwork.

He has also pushed the commission toward systems that did not exist before. A digital platform now handles facility bookings, while athletes can register and track their progress through an online identification portal. Youth athletes received participation allowances for the first time at the National Youth Games, and contract coaches got a 65 per cent salary increase.

None of this excuses skipping due process. The full facts of the athlete’s case still need to be established, and fairness must guide whatever resolution follows. But a system that only listens once a story goes viral is still a system that listens, and that should count for something.

Public office tends to attract criticism quickly and praise slowly. Fatodu’s willingness to step into an uncomfortable situation, rather than wait it out, deserves to be named for what it is: leadership that shows up when it is needed.

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