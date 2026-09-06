2027 ELECTIONS AND UNACCEPTABLE LANGUAGE

Nigeria’s political environment is gradually heating up as preparations for the 2027 general elections gather momentum. While political competition is an essential component of democracy, the recent spate of inflammatory and threatening statements by some political actors is deeply disturbing. Statements suggesting that citizens could be punished, intimidated or forced to support a particular political party represent a dangerous departure from the principles of democratic participation. If left unchecked, such rhetoric could create an atmosphere of fear ahead of an election in which every Nigerian must be free to exercise his or her franchise without intimidation.

Of particular concern are the recent comments attributed to the Chairman of Kuje Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory, Samuel Danjuma Shekwolo. In a widely circulated video, the council chairman appeared to tell residents that they should support the All Progressives Congress or leave the area council. He linked his position to development projects attributed to the federal government and the FCT administration. Although Shekwolo subsequently denied that he intended to threaten or disenfranchise residents and argued that his comments had been taken out of context, the controversy itself should not be dismissed.

Even more disturbing are the recent comments attributed to Borno State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Sainna Buba. Speaking at a political event in Maiduguri, Buba reportedly warned that those who refused to support the APC would be flogged and used language suggesting that opponents could have their fingers broken. Coming from a serving government official, such language is unacceptable in a democracy. Political persuasion is legitimate; threats of physical punishment are not. The comments have already attracted condemnation and calls for an investigation.

These incidents must also be viewed against the backdrop of the recent controversy involving Senator Francis Fadahunsi of Osun East. Fadahunsi was criticised over comments concerning members of the Accord Party ahead of the August 15 Osun governorship election. The remarks were interpreted by some as an incitement to violence, although the senator subsequently denied advocating physical violence, insisting that he meant his supporters should politically defeat the opposition through their votes. The Osun State Police Command subsequently invited him for questioning.

The pattern should concern every Nigerian, regardless of political affiliation. At a time when the National Peace Committee is making deliberate efforts to prevent violence and encourage issue- based campaigns, some politicians and public officials appear determined to undermine that effort through reckless utterances. On August 18, presidential candidates and political parties signed the first National Peace Accord ahead of the 2027 elections, committing themselves to peaceful and issue – based campaigns and rejecting violence, intimidation, hate speech and inflammatory rhetoric.

The National Peace Committee deserves commendation for its continuing intervention in Nigeria’s electoral process. Its stated objective is to promote peaceful, credible elections and ensure that citizens can participate freely in the democratic process. But peace accords cannot succeed merely because political leaders sign documents. They must be backed by responsible conduct and, where necessary, firm enforcement by state institutions.

This is where the security agencies must rise to the occasion. Threats against voters, political opponents or any group of citizens should not be treated as ordinary political rhetoric simply because they emanate from influential politicians or government officials. Every credible allegation should be investigated promptly, impartially and transparently. Where an investigation establishes criminal conduct, the appropriate legal consequences should follow. Selective enforcement will only deepen public suspicion and reinforce the perception that politically connected individuals are above the law.

Tochukwu Jimo Obi, Obosi Anambra State