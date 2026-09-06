Florence Ita-Giwa: The Ageless Dame Who Still Commands the Room 

Some were born great, while others had greatness thrust upon them. In the case of Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, possessing both appears almost too obvious to require explanation.

For close to five decades, the elegant dame has remained a familiar and formidable presence in Nigeria’s social and political firmament. Remarkably, the years seem to have done little to dim her allure. If anything, Ita-Giwa, the former Special Adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, appears to have mastered the enviable art of ageing gracefully while keeping her glamour, influence and relevance firmly intact.

To the social scene, she is the quintessential society woman, stylish, sophisticated and effortlessly recognisable. Her impeccable fashion sense and commanding presence have made her a fixture at the country’s most exclusive gatherings.

But beneath the couture and social sparkle lies something considerably more formidable: political influence.

For decades, Ita-Giwa has remained a respected figure within Nigeria’s political circles, navigating the corridors of power with the confidence of a woman who knows her way around the room and, more importantly, knows the people in it.

She may arrive dressed for the occasion, but she rarely arrives without influence.

Her political journey has taken her through different seasons and administrations, yet her name has remained remarkably resilient. At a time when many political actors fade into obscurity after leaving office, Ita-Giwa has continued to command attention, maintaining relationships that stretch across the political and social divide.

Little wonder, therefore, that her name featured among those selected for the campaign committee supporting President Bola Tinubu.

The recognition was hardly surprising to those who have followed her trajectory. She has always understood that politics is as much about people and relationships as it is about positions.

The spotlight, it seems, has no retirement age for Florence Ita-Giwa. And while fashion may change, political seasons may come and go, and younger faces may constantly emerge, the elegant senator continues to hold her own.